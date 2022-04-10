Kenny Chesney Is Feeling ‘White Hot’ Rehearsing With His Band Ahead of Performance at the CMT Awards

Days before his performance at the 2022 CMT Awards, country music superstar Kenny Chesney took to his Instagram to share snapshots of his rehearsal.

“From rehearsals this week,” Kenny Chesney shared in the social media post. “When something’s white hot, it’s undeniable. No Shoes Nation. I can’t wait for you to see where this band is in exactly two weeks at the Raymond James Stadium.. Excited to preview it for the first time anywhere Monday night on the CMT Awards.”

Along with performing at the event, Kenny Chesney is a nominee for CMT Awards’ Collaborative Video and Video categories. His and Kelsea Ballerini’s “Half of My Hometown” is going up against Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood’s “If I Didn’t Love You”; Jimmie Allie and Brad Paisley’s “Freedom Was a Highway”; Jordan Davis Featuring Luke Bryan’s “Buy Dirt;” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde’s “Never Wanted to be That Girl”; Dustin Lynch Featuring Mackenzie Porter’s “Thinking ‘Bout You”; and Nelly Featuring Florida Georgia Line’s “Lil Bit.”

Kelsea Ballerini Shares Details About Working With Kenny Chesney For ‘Half of My Hometown’

During a May 2021 interview with People, Kelsea Ballerini opened up about working with Kenny Chesney for “Half of My Hometown.”

“The collaboration with Kenny for ‘Half of My Hometown’ was weirdly organic,” Ballerini explained. She said that she had Chesney’s number from a really encouraging text he sent her at the beginning of her career. “He saw my name on a billboard. He took a picture of it in New York and he sent it to me. And he said, ‘I’m proud of you, hometown girl.’ And I didn’t even know that Kenny knew who I was.”

Ballerini went on to admit she texted Kenny Chesney at two in the morning to discuss the single. “He was nice enough to listen to it. And say like, ‘Let me figure this out on my end. Let me make sure that I can actually be a partner in this song and do this with you.’ And now he is. And it makes it all the more special.”

Ballerini further described the collaboration of Kenny Chesney as going “very full circle” for her music career. “Part of me just goes, I want to be so present that I don’t want a fangirl. And then part of me can’t help but fangirl. He was so wonderful. And he was so fun to work with. Because he wanted it to be something that I was proud of too.”

In regards to the song’s music video, Ballerini added, “I love when a video can kind of make the song have a new meaning and bring a new life to it.”