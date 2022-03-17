Kenny Chesney Goes Behind the Scenes of Upcoming Stadium Tour

Kenny Chesney is getting ready for his massive stadium tour. Check out his behind-the-scenes Instagram post.

Summer will be here before we know it, and we all know what that means: summer stadium tours are coming back too. Kenny Chesney is leading the pack with his Here And Now Tour. Beginning April 23 in Tampa Florida, the country star is going back out on the road through the end of August. He can hardly contain his excitement.

In a new Instagram post, Chesney is hanging out at a stadium. The stage is set up in the background, which likely means he is in rehearsals. Wearing a muscle tee and a backward cap, the country star is smiling from ear to ear.

“Can’t wait to see this stadium full of all of you very soon,” he writes.

Fans are excitedly sharing which shows they are attending in the comments. From Nashville to Colorado, it looks like everyone is counting down the days until the tour begins.

“38 days! Not that we’re counting,” @bluechairbayrum writes.

“Been waiting 2 long years to see you again Kenny🏴‍☠️ COWBOY Stadium, whoo hooo, so exciting☺,” @theresad274 adds.

Chesney’s Excitement To Get Back On The Road

After a long hiatus from shows, Kenny Chesney is ready to see his fans again. In the tour’s press release, he shares his excitement to get back out on the road.

“There is something about amphitheaters that creates an immediacy that is so intimate,” he says. “The energy is very different from a stadium show, and it almost opens the songs up in completely different ways. It’s pretty cool to feel that difference between the two kinds of venues. But I can tell you: both are absolutely the greatest sensations in the world.”

Want to go to an upcoming Kenny Chesney show? Check out the full list of dates below.

4/23 Tampa, Fla.

4/30 Charlotte, N.C.

5/5* Noblesville, IN

5/7 St. Louis, MO

5/14 Milwaukee, WI

5/19* Orange Beach, AL

5/21 Atlanta, GA

5/25* Charleston, S.C.

5/26* Huntsville, AL

5/28 Nashville, TN

6/2* The Woodlands, TX

6/4 Arlington, TX

6/8* Canandaigua, N.Y.

6/9* Cuyahoga Falls, OH

6/11 Pittsburgh, Pa.

6/15* Virginia Beach, Va.

6/16* Bristow, Va.

6/18 Philadelphia, Pa.

6/23*/** Cincinnati, OH

6/25 Chicago, Il

6/29* Brandon, Miss.

6/30* Rogers, Ark.

7/2 Kansas City, Mo.

7/9 Bozeman, Mont.

7/12* Stateline, Nev.

7/13 * Stateline, Nev.

7/16 Seattle, Wash.

7/19 * Bend, Ore.

7/20 * Bend, Ore.

7/23 Inglewood, Calif.

7/27 * Boise, Idaho.

7/28 * Salt Lake City, Utah

7/30 Denver, Colo.

8/6 Minneapolis, Minn.

8/10* Columbia, Md.

8/11* Syracuse, N.Y.

8/13 East Rutherford, N.J.

8/18 Columbus, Ohio

8/20 Detroit, Mich.

8/26 Foxborough, MA

8/27 Foxborough, MA

* lineup for these dates is Kenny Chesney and Carly Pearce only

You can purchase tickets to any of Chesney’s upcoming shows here. VIP packages are also available.