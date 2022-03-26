Kenny Chesney Wishes Elton John Happy Birthday, Thanks Him for the Inspiration: ‘Keep Rocking’

On Friday (March 25th) country music icon Kenny Chesney took to his Instagram to wish singing and songwriting legend Elton John a happy birthday.

In the sweet tribute post, Kenny Chesney shares a snapshot of him posing next to Elton John. “Happy birthday to my friend, Elton John. Elton, thanks for your friendship and all the inspiration as a songwriter. Keep rocking, pal!”

Elton John is notably celebrating his 75th birthday. He was born in Pinner, the UK on March 25, 1947, as Reginald Kenneth Dwight. According to Biography.com, the British singer and songwriter has sold more than 300 million records. He has notably won 10 Tony Awards, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994, and was knighted in 1998.

Since the start of his career, Elton John has collaborated with other famous musicians throughout the years. This includes Ringo Starr, Bolan, Stevie Wonder, Stevie Nicks, Ozzy Osbourne, and George Michael. He has a total of 31 studio albums; 5 live albums; 9 soundtrack albums; 22 compilation albums; 4 extended plays; 3 tribute albums; 4 collaboration albums; and 2 holiday albums.

Elton John Loves to Hear New Music

During a recent interview with NME, Elton John talks about how he will never not be interested in listening to new music. “I’ve never lost the desire to hear new music,” John explained. He also discussed his Apple Music show Rocket Hour and how the show introduced him to a “ballgame” of new artists and music. “However, I also scan the websites of the NME and places like that to find records that I wouldn’t have heard.”

Elton John further explained that he is always on the lookout for new things. “I’ve become friends with most young artists on the record. And I just love promoting new records.”

When chatting about the past and what it means to him, Elton John admitted, “I just think, ‘I know all the old stuff. I love the new stuff. It’s the future I’m interested in.’ I’m not interested in the past. Not even Elton John’s past. I know I have to sing what I do onstage, but I very, very rarely go back and listen to my own records. I’m more interested in hearing something new.”

In regards to his future music plans, Elton John said, “I will for records and I’ll do my radio show, but as far as schlepping and doing shows? I’ve had enough applause. I wanna be with my family. I want be with my boys. I’ll still be creative. But I don’t want to spend the rest of my life flying here, flying there. I can’t do any more than I’ve done now and save for the odd charity thing that may come up. That’s it for me.”