Kenny Rogers ‘All in for the Gambler’ Releasing on CD/DVD Featuring Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire and More

The 2017 tribute show for Kenny Rogers, “All in for the Gambler,” will release on CD and DVD on May 20. The concert was filmed to commemorate Rogers and his contribution to music; all of his biggest music contemporaries were there to perform his greatest hits.

The tribute featured Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers performing “Islands in the Stream,” which was the last time they performed together before Rogers retired from music, and then passed in 2020. The concert also featured Reba McEntire, Chris Stapleton, Lionel Richie, and more.

The concert’s producer Keith Wortman spoke about the impact of the concert. He said, “Like millions of fans around the world, Kenny Rogers has been the soundtrack of my life, and I am honored and privileged to share this show celebrating his monumental career.”

The “All in for the Gambler” tracklist includes performances of Rogers’ greatest hits; “The Gambler” performed by Chris Stapleton, “Tulsa Turnaround” by Elle King, “You Turn the Light On” by Wynonna, and three songs by Dolly Parton; she sang “You Can’t Make Old Friends,” “I Will Always Love You,” and “Islands in the Stream.”

It was a special tribute to a wonderful musician, and any Kenny Rogers fan should definitely see it.

Kenny Rogers’ Family Gathers for 2-Year Anniversary of His Passing

March 20 marked the 2-year anniversary of Kenny Rogers’ passing. His family gathered for a memorial at Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta to celebrate his life together. Rogers’ widow, Wanda Rogers, addressed those gathered, while other family and friends shared their memories of Rogers. The Dr. T. Lynn Smith and Friends gospel choir also performed “Amazing Grace.”

Rogers’ previously unreleased song, “Goodbye,” written by Lionel Richie for Rogers’ 2006 album “Water & Bridges,” was presented at the memorial as well. It was a first look at a lyric video set to the song. It’s a beautiful video featuring photos of Rogers and nostalgic imagery. The first verse ends with, “It’s hard to understand / But I guess I’ll have to try / It’s not easy / to say goodbye.”

“Goodbye” is a bittersweet song about lost love, but it’s also poignant when thinking about the singer’s death. Especially now that it’s been two years. For this song to release now, it’s as if Rogers himself is getting to say goodbye. Whoever made the decision to create this lyric video had a very good idea indeed.

Kenny Rogers’ Achievements

Kenny Rogers met many goals in his life that so many musicians only dream of. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013, had 24 number one hits, and was a Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award recipient in 2013. In 2015, he became a CMT Artist of a Lifetime Award honoree. In an over 50-year career, he was also a 6-time CMA Awards winner, and a 3-time Grammy Awards winner. Now, Kenny Rogers’ “All in for the Gambler” celebrates that storied career.