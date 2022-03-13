Kevin Costner’s Band to Headline Rory Feek’s Homestead Festival at Historic Tennessee Farm

Kevin Costner and his band are returning to the stage at Rory Feek’s Homestead Festival. The event is happening June 3-4, 2022 at Feek’s farm in Columbia, Tennessee.

The Highlights

Kevin Costner & Modern West are performing on June 4 of the festival.

The event is taking place at Rory Feek’s 100-acre farm.

Homesteading classes and lectures are the festival’s focus.

Kevin Costner, Rory Feek, and more are involved.

Kevin Costner, Rory Feek and more are involved in this year’s Homestead Festival. The first annual event is a unique one, specifically due to its farmland setting. Feek’s 100-acre farm will feature performances, homesteading classes, and lectures. Kevin Costner & Modern West are headlining the gig, which will promote the Tennessee country lifestyle to all attendees.

The band just announced their performance at the festival last week. In an Instagram post, they are sharing their excitement.

“Surprise! The band and I are hitting the road again,” it reads.

Artists and bands like Brotherly Love Project and The Isaacs will also take the stage. Robert Feeks, creator of the festival, is happy to have Costner’s band join in on the fun. The event does not entirely focus on music, however. It is equally about promoting the “homesteading lifestyle.”

“We are all, of course, over-the-moon excited to have Mr. Costner and his band coming to join us for the event,” Feek says. “But the truth is, we are just as excited to have all the incredible performers and speakers that are taking the time from their busy lives to come to Tennessee and share their knowledge and skills with individuals and families who too will be coming from all over to take part in this special weekend.”

About Kevin Costner, Rory Feeks’ Festival

The Homestead Festival will promote over 100 local vendors, artists, and food trucks. Classes that goers will have the opportunity to sign up for include growing and preserving food, bee-keeping, and home-schooling. It is Feek’s hope that the event will bring the community together. In his press release, he explains the structure of the festival.

“The format for that Friday and Saturday will be homesteading classes and lectures throughout the day and music on the main stage in the evenings as the sun sets,” Rory adds. “Multiple tents here on the grounds will host simultaneous speakers sharing their vast experience of learning to be more self-sustaining and living closer to the land, which I think are very important things that aren’t being passed down to future generations the way they used to be, especially with the struggles we are all facing in the world today. People are interested in learning the skills and information that can help them provide for their families in these challenging times and also add meaning and joy to their lives.”

For more information, sign up for the festival’s mailing list. Tickets to the weekend-long event are available on their website.