Kevin Costner Tells Story Behind Song He Wrote With Lynyrd Skynyrd & Brothers Osbourne Musicians

Kevin Costner may be busy with his hit series Yellowstone and his upcoming show Horizon, but he’s still making time for his musical side passions, and this week, he released a new song.

Costner dropped the single, One More Day, and its accompanying music video on YouTube on Feb. 28. He penned the lyrics with his friends Adam Box of Brothers Osbourne and Jack Williams.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

The song, sung by Williams, shares the perspective of a man who is grateful for having “one more day” to live and who is even more grateful for a god who protects him from the “harm” on the Earthly plane.

In a Twitter thread, Kevin Coster explained the inspiration behind the words.

“We’re all trying to live our lives the best we can,” he wrote. “Sometimes we fall short, but the heart of life is that we keep on trying. When it comes to the end and we meet our maker, the question I would ask is ‘Could you just give my good friend one more day?’

“The greatest gift you could ever give a friend would be just a little more time to try and do the best they can. For themselves and for the people they love,” he added. “That was what I was feeling when we wrote One More Day.”

Kevin Costner Releases His New Song Nearly Three Years After His Album, ‘Tales from Yellowstone’

Along with Williams’ vocals, Box plays drums for the track, Jim Moose Brown from Silver Bullet Band plays piano, and Gary Rossington from Lynyrd Skynyrd plays guitar.

“I hope you enjoy!” Costner added.

Kevin Costner has been singing and strumming the guitar with the country-rock band Modern West since 2007. In between his busy Hollywood career, he travels the country of works on new albums with his eight bandmates.

Most recently the band dropped a record called Tales From Yellowstone, which, as you could guess drew inspiration from his current Taylor Sheridan series. More specifically, many of the 16 tracks are all sung in the persona of his Yellowstone character, John Dutton.

“It’s really a concept record. Sometimes there are songs that aren’t really necessarily about John Dutton,” he told American Songwriter in 2020, per Fox News. “I have my own muse when I’m away from home, for when I’m making a movie, and there are songs that kind of blend in and also complement what’s happening.”