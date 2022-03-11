Kid Rock Announces New Album, ‘Bad Reputation,’ Coming Later This Month

Kid Rock is ready to bring his Bad Reputation to fans.

The singer made the big announcement via social media on Thursday, March 10. The record will feature 18 new tracks and release on March 21st digitally. Physical CDs will be available beginning on March 21st.

This will mark the Michigan native’s first album since the 2017 release of Sweet Southern Sugar. The new album cover for his 12th studio release features a black and white photo of him smoking a cigar with a cloud of smoke.

The 51-year-old’s Bad Reputation will feature three tracks that he released in January 2022. This will include: “We The People”, “The Last Dance” and “Rockin'”. Additionally, his single, “Don’t Tell Me How To Live”, which was released in November of 2021, will also be included. The release was recorded with Canadian hard rockers MONSTER TRUCK.

See the album artwork, below.

See the full Kid Rock track list, below.

“Bad Reputation” track listing:

01. Don’t Tell Me How To Live (feat. MONSTER TRUCK)

02. We The People

03. My Kind Of Country

04. Bad Reputation

05. Never Quit

06. Shakedown (feat. Robert James)

07. Rockin’

08. The Last Dance

09. See You Again

10. Still Somethin’

11. She’s Your Baby (Now Rock Her)

12. Never Enough

13. Everything To Me

14. Cold Beer

15. Ala-Fu**In’-Bama

16. Am What I Am

17. The Nashville I Know

18. Fifty

Are you ready for Kid Rock’s Bad Reputation?

Kid Rock Bringing ‘Bad Reputation’ On The Road

To coincide with his album, Kid Rock will be launching his Bad Reputation Tour on April 6 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. The Southern rocker will be hitting up all of the midwest hotspots which includes several famed arenas.

Despite having this tour lined up for quite some time, Kid Rock may be hinting that he will be retiring soon. Fans began to theorize this after he spoke about it in a recent Facebook video.

“I’m not trying to sell tickets like, ‘Oh this will be the last tour. Better come out and see me.’ But it very well could be for the [foreseeable] future,” he revealed. “At 51 years old, it’s not getting any easier to do those jumps and carrying’ on onstage.”

The Bad Reputation Tour will have numerous special guests including Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, Foreigner, and Grand Funk Railroad.