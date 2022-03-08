Kid Rock Announces New ‘Comedy Jam’ Show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium

Following the news that he will be performing at the 2022 North Dakota State Fair, Kid Rock announced that he will have a ‘Comedy Jam’ show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee this upcoming spring.

“Who’s ready for a good laugh?? We all could use it,” Kid Rock declares in a social media post. The singer and songwriter also reveals in the post that his “Comedy Jam” Show will take place on April 18th at the Ryman Auditorium. He doesn’t actually share many details about the event. However, it’s safe to say that the musician will be looking for laughter during the upcoming show.

Kid Rock’s ‘Bad Reputation’ Tour Is To Kick Off Next Month

Meanwhile, Kid Rock’s upcoming Bad Reputation tour will be kicking off at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana on April 6th. Among the stops of the tour are Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul Minnesota; Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio; Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan; KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky; and Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Although he has been announcing this tour for a while, Kid Rock seems to be hinting that he is planning to retire soon. In a recent Facebook video, the musician shared, “I’m not trying to sell tickets like, ‘Oh this will be the last tour. Better come out and see me.’ But it very well could be for the [foreseeable] future. At 51 years old, it’s not getting any easier to do those jumps and carrying’ on onstage.”

Among the special guests for the Bad Reputation tour are Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, Foreigner, and Grand Funk Railroad.