Kid Rock Blasts Dr. Fauci in New Interview

Musician Kid Rock had some choice words for Dr. Anthony Fauci after the latter mentioned the possibility of additional Covid-19 lockdowns.

At a Glance

In an appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Kid Rock blasted Dr. Fauci.

He also called out cancel culture, saying he loves it when people attack him.

The musician has a history of inflammatory comments, including his song, “We the People.”

Kid Rock Says “F— Fauci”

Kid Rock has made his feelings on Covid-19 protocols known many times. However, this time, he went for Dr. Fauci, the Chief Medical Advisor to the President.

“F— Fauci,” Rock said when asked for his take on the doctor. “A couple months of that s—, and I’m like, ‘What? So this pretty much is knocking out overweight, unhealthy people? I’m good.'”

Of course, by “that s—,” Rock meant Covid-19 precautions. Additionally, the musician explained that he gets so candid about his beliefs because he can. Rock’s career isn’t dependent on sponsorships or mainstream approval. Therefore, he doesn’t care what people think of him.

“I am uncancelable,” Rock then added. “Because I don’t give a f—. I’m not in bed with big corporate things. So at the end of the day, there’s nobody I’m beholden to. No record companies [or] corporate interests. Nothing. You can’t cancel me. I love it when they try.”

Inside Kid Rock’s Many Controversies

In addition to his harsh stance on Dr. Fauci, Rock expressed a number of polarizing opinions. He fell under fire recently for his use of a homophobic slur. Strangely, Rock doubled down on his use of the other F word in a Facebook post he ultimately took down.

Moreover, he also released a single titled “We the People,” which included some inflammatory lyrics. The song is something of a conservative war cry, unsurprising given his previous support of former President Donald Trump. However, his disdain for political correctness stretches back several years.

“The division in the country right now, it’s so hard for people just to get past that we can disagree and still be cordial with one another,” Rock said back in 2018. “God forbid you say something a little wrong—you’re racist, homophobic, Islamophobic. People need to calm down. Get a little less politically correct. And I would say, you know, love everybody. Except, screw that Joy Behar, b—.”

After being told he can’t use that language on the air, he added: “Maybe I’ll go on and we’ll have it out and talk it out with her. Aside from joking, which I was, it’s just go out and have it out with people. Have your thoughts and ideas.”

Behar also issued an invitation for Rock to appear on The View: “This b— and these b—es would be happy to have you on the show and have a beer.”