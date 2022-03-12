Kid Rock, Brooks & Dunn, Jason Aldean & More to Perform at 2022 Cheyenne Frontier Nights

Country music is headed to Cheyenne Frontier Days Stadium this July. Ahead of the annual event, the venue has released its 2022 Frontier Nights concert lineup. Outsiders can expect to see more than a few of our favorite artists. Beginning on July 22nd, country music fans should head to the Cheyenne Frontier Days for performances from Kid Rock, Brooks & Dunn, Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, and more.

The remainder of the series’ country stars for 2022 include Dierks Bentley, ACM Award winner Parker McCollum, and Sam Hunt. However, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports fans can expect a few surprise faces within the lineup aside from Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn during the Cheyenne Frontier Days’ summer nights.

Two interesting additions include Nelly and rap/country artist Jelly Roll. Cheyenne Frontier Days’ Contract Acts Committee Chairman Scott Lewis said they were looking to bring in a more diverse array of artists.

“I’m ecstatic about the lineup. We’ve got some new and some new people,” he shared. “I think it’s a phenomenal lineup, and hopefully we’ll sell this place out a couple of times.”

In speaking to some of our performers, he revealed a few have recently won awards at the 2022 ACMs. As stated, Parker McCollum became one of those winners this year, named New Male Artist of the Year. Alongside the young star, Jason Aldean also took home a win. The Academy awarded Aldean with Single of the Year for his song, “If I Didn’t Love You.”

Kid Rock to Release New Album in Late March

Prior to his appearance at the Cheyenne Frontier Days lineup this summer, Kid Rock will release a new album. Boasting the title Bad Reputation, Kid Rock shared the announcement on social media. Shared to Instagram earlier this week, the post revealed the song’s queue as well as the album’s cover art.

The brand new CD, set to premiere on March 21st, will feature 18 brand new songs and marks his first new album release since Sweet Southern Sugar in 2017. The collection includes songs such as “The Last Dance,” “Rockin,” and the controversial “We the People.”

After debuting in January, “We the People” serves as a fairly divisive single with Kid Rock’s values aligning with conservative-leaning artists like Ted Nugent and our ACM Award winner Jason Aldean. Within the lyrics, listeners hear references to controversial topics including mask mandates and vaccines.

The song also features a specific reference to lines from the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution, which is prefaced with a direct reference to his 1998 song, “Cowboy.”

Now, soon after revealing his new album, Kid Rock also plans to head out on his Bad Reputation Tour to kick off on April 6th in Evansville, Indiana. The tour will include special guest stars such as Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, Foreigner, and Grand Funk Railroad.