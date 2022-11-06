Kid Rock, known for being unafraid to speak his mind, is doing just that this weekend. The multiplatinum recording artist took to Twitter on Saturday to blast Oprah Winfrey in a tweet that went viral on the Internet. He says she’s a “fraud” for endorsing Democrat candidate John Fetterman instead of his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz.

The “All Summer Long” singer pointed out that Oprah has a history with Dr. Oz, and that she seems to have changed her tune on him now that Oz is running for office. “Oprah helped Dr. Oz with his career,” Kid Rock tweeted. “I assume because she vetted him and found him to be a wonderful person. Now she is against him. Oprah is a fraud.”

Oprah helped Dr. Oz with his career. I assume because she vetted him and found him to be a wonderful person. Now she is against him. Oprah is a fraud. -Kid Rock. — KidRock (@KidRock) November 5, 2022

Dr. Oz and Oprah Winfrey actually go way back. Dr. Oz rose to fame as a health expert after appearing on “The Oprah Winfrey Show.”

Later, Dr. Oz then got his own talk show in 2009, which was produced by Oprah’s company, Harpo. Back in January, Dr. Oz called it quits on his show in order to pursue a political career.

As for Kid Rock, he clearly took issue with Oprah saying she’d vote for Fetterman during a virtual conversation. Per the New York Post, Oprah said, “I’ll tell you all this, if I lived in Pennsylvania, I would have already cast my vote for John Fetterman for many reasons.”

This isn’t the first time Kid Rock has taken aim at Oprah Winfrey. Back in 2019, a video surfaced of Kid Rock saying “f–k Oprah Winfrey” in an alcohol-fueled tirade. Kid Rock then doubled down on the incident in an interview earlier this year. During a conversation with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson, Kid Rock said, “A drunk man’s words are a sober man’s thoughts. I own what I said.”

Kid Rock Wants to Snag Some Brews With Barack Obama

Kid Rock speaks openly about his political views, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t hold respect for folks on the other side of the aisle. Most recently, he joined Bill Maher’s podcast and said he’d love to crack a few cold ones with former president Barack Obama.

“I mean, there’s not a cooler — all the presidents that I’ve, you know, [been] able to meet, from Jimmy Carter up. He can get down. I want to drink beer with him,” Kid said. And even though Kid Rock “did not like” Obama’s policies and “did not vote” for him, he praised the 44th president as “cool as a cucumber in a bowl of hot sauce.”