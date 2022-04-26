Kid Rock Covers John Fogerty’s ‘Joy of My Life’ at Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson’s Wedding

It’s good to have famous friends, especially if they’re a musician when it comes to wedding festivities. That was the case for PGA golfer Dustin Johnson who tied the knot to his longtime girlfriend Paulina Gretzky over the weekend. The newlyweds are friends of Kid Rock who sang a cover of John Fogerty’s “Joy of My Life” at the couple’s wedding reception.

Gretzky shared a short clip of Kid Rock singing the Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman’s song from his 1997 solo album Blue Moon Swamp. It was an appropriate track to perform as Kid Rock paid tribute to his newly married friends. “Joy of My Life” is a conversational song about Fogerty’s wife, Julie. At the time of its release, it was one of the only love songs the famous CCR frontman ever wrote.

On Saturday, the former No. 1 golfer in the world Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky exchanged wedding vows. The couple got married at a posh event held at Blackberry Farm resort in Tennessee. You likely recognize the bride’s famous last name. That’s because Paulina is the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky. She uploaded the short clip of Kid Rock’s performance to her Instagram Story and thanked the musician for playing the meaningful song at their reception.

“You are the joy of my life @djohnsonpga,” Gretzky added on her Instagram Story. “Thank you @kidrock.”

Paulina Gretzky also posted a couple of wedding photos from her and Dustin Johnson’s big day. She added a simple caption that included the wedding date “4/23/22” alongside a heart emoji.

Technically, Kid Rock played country star Chris Stapleton’s version of “Joy of My Life” at Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky’s wedding. Yet it was the least the singer could do for old friends who he’s known for years.

Some may find his appearance at their wedding somewhat random, but believe it or not, Kid Rock is an avid golfer himself. That’s what brought Dustin Johnson and himself together in previous years. Ever since, the two friends have been seen playing rounds of golf together on multiple occasions. In fact, the pair linked up for the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am in 2014 and competed together as a team.

Obviously, Kid Rock knows Paulina Gretzky as well through his decade-long friendship with Dustin Johnson. Paulina and DJ have been together for years, but are just now tying the knot finally. They’ve been engaged for nine years dating back to 2013. The couple has two children together who are both boys. Paulina gave birth to their eldest, Tatum, in January 2015. Two years later, the couple welcomed a second son, River, to their family.