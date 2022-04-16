Kid Rock Expects to See the ‘Best of America’ on Upcoming ‘Bad Reputation’ Tour

Punk rocker turned outspoken political conscience Kid Rock sat down with Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson to discuss his upcoming tour. In a colliding-of-worlds of sorts, the singer let the news host into his home, his downtown Nashville bar, and his life in general for a series of interviews that examine the political state of America amidst the backdrop of the entertainment business.

“You’re about to head out on the road, and I know our [Fox] guys will be with you as you do, what do you expect to find as you emerge from your world into broader America?” Carlson asked in an interview. The clip teased the newest release of Carlson’s show, Tucker Carlson Originals.

“Oh, I expect to see the best of America,” Kid Rock replied, sporting a ski jacket and a beanie with the word “Detroit” emblazoned on the front. “We always do. As the places I show up and do what I do and try to entertain people to the best of my ability, we always see fun, hard-working, beer-drinking people. You know, the 40-hour-per-week people who work so hard then spend their money to come see me.

“We put everything we’ve got into it, you know? I’m sure everybody does, but I think we get the best of everything that America has to offer at my shows.”

Kid Rock opened up to the Fox News personality ahead of his ‘Bad Reputation’ tour

“Well we definitely got the best of you,” Carlson said, referring to his time spent profiling the singer behind the scenes. “I’ve got to be totally honest, I didn’t think my life would change from spending two days with Kid Rock, but it really did. I’ve been thinking about it ever since. You really built something different, took a different path, and we’re grateful you gave us a glimpse of it. We’re going to have a lot of Kid Rock coming up.”

“The more ‘Kid Rock’ you have, the more you piss people off,” the singer declared with a chuckle. “So keep at it.”

Kid Rock’s upcoming “Bad Reputation” tour borrows its name from his newest album, which he released in March. Like America, itself, the album features a myriad of different flavors, cultures, and offerings; from hard rock and rap, to country music and soul music. Kid Rock elaborated for Carlson in a separate interview, as well.

“I just wanted to go back a little bit to my roots of the hard rock and hard rap,” the singer said. “Heavier stuff. But I also wanted to throw in the tinges of southern rock and country music and soul music. And of course, rock and roll. All which I love so much and have really honed my craft over the years.”

Kid Rock said his music, and his tour, will not represent just one genre of music, but “all” of them.

“[My music touches] on ‘em all, and my family and friends and fans feel like I do it at a pretty good level.”