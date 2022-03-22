Kid Rock Explains Why More Country Artists Don’t Speak Out About Politics

Musician Kid Rock opened up about why he thinks more country artists keep their political opinions to themselves, citing cancel culture.

“Every f—–g day… especially the country guys,” explained Rock on Tucker Carlson Tonight. “They have to be understandably careful. You know, the awards and things, radio, corporate interest, they mean a lot in country music, the awards actually help them out. In rock and roll, it’s like, ‘hey you’re getting an award for this,’ and you’re like ‘psh, tell ’em to f—–g shove it up their a–.’ I could care less about their awards. I never played any of those games anyways.”

Rock has made no secret of his disdain for political correctness over the years. Back in 2018, he made headlines for slamming those who judge others, especially celebrities for having different opinions.

“The division in the country right now, it’s so hard for people just to get past that we can disagree and still be cordial with one another,” Rock said in another appearance on Fox News. “God forbid you say something a little wrong—you’re racist, homophobic, Islamophobic. People need to calm down. Get a little less politically correct. And I would say, you know, love everybody. Except, screw that Joy Behar, b—.”

When the host called him out for his language, he then added: “Maybe I’ll go on [The View] and we’ll have it out and talk it out with her. Aside from joking, which I was, it’s just go out and have it out with people. Have your thoughts and ideas.”

Moreover, Rock also garnered media attention after he released a single titled “We the People.” The song included some inflammatory lyrics, and it showcased his conservative leanings. Unlike the country artists, he expressed concerns for, Rock is unafraid to be controversial.

Country Singer Kid Rock Calls Out Dr. Fauci

Speaking of controversy, Rock fired shots at Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden. The musician criticized what he felt were excessive Covid-19 precautions after Fauci commented that more lockdowns could be on the horizon.

“F— Fauci,” Rock said when asked for his perspective on the pandemic. “A couple months of that s—, and I’m like, ‘What? So this pretty much is knocking out overweight, unhealthy people? I’m good.’”

Despite the potentially offensive nature of his comments, Rock doubled down. He explained that what people say about him doesn’t bother him one bit. Therefore, the musician chooses to be candid, regardless of the consequences.

“I am uncancelable,” the singer then concluded. “Because I don’t give a f—. I’m not in bed with big corporate things. So at the end of the day, there’s nobody I’m beholden to. No record companies [or] corporate interests. Nothing. You can’t cancel me. I love it when they try.”