Kid Rock to Headline North Dakota State Fair This Summer

Kid Rock will be hitting the road this summer to headline for the North Dakota State Fair.

The nine-day event will include seven nights of music. And Kid Rock will kick off the festivities on July 22nd with the help of Night Ranger.

After the Redneck Paraside singer takes the stage, a long list of Country greats will follow. Ticket holders will get the chance to watch Cody Johnson on July 23, Elvie Shane on July 24, Will Banister on July 27, Old Dominion on July 28, and Sam Hunt on July 30. Nelly will also be taking the stage on July 29th.

For all of our Outsiders lucky enough to live in the area, tickets for all the events go on sale on March 24th. A $110 Country Showpass will get you into all the events except for Kid Rock and Koe Wetzel. Kid Rock tickets will cost $65 and Nelly’s tickets will be another $50.

Kid Rock’s Show in North Dakota May Be One of His Last

If you have yet to see the talented, genre-bending Kid Rock perform, your time may be running out. Because according to one of his latest Facebook posts, he’s already thinking about retirement.

During a video, a fan asked the singer if his upcoming Bad Reputation tour will be his last. And Kid Rock’s response was less than promising.

“I’m not trying to sell tickets like, ‘Oh, this will be the last tour, better come out and see me,’ but it very well could be for the [foreseeable] future,” he said. “At 51 years old, it’s not getting any easier to do those jumps and carryin’ on onstage.”

The Roll On artist announced the Tour on social media last month. And he noted that his lineup includes “special guests you don’t want to miss!”

He’s not wrong either. Those guests include Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, Foreigner, and Grand Funk Railroad. And they will jump on the stage for various shows.

Bad Reputation will kick off in April with an event at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. And while the tour only has 25 planned stops, there are three large breaks in between some of the performances. So we’re thinking that Kid Rock may be leaving optional stops on the table.

The tour is named after his upcoming album titled, you guessed it, Bad Reputation, which has no announced release date. The record will be his 11th studio album to hit the shelves since he debuted in the 1990s.