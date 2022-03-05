Kid Rock Mourns Death of His ‘Friend’ Shane Warne in Moving Tribute

Musician Kid Rock shared a heartfelt tribute for his late friend and cricketeer, Shane Warne, after the latter suffered a suspected heart attack.

Kid Rock wrote a short tribute for the athlete, explaining that they met and became friends after they played a round of golf together. “Very saddened to hear the passing of my friend Shane Warne,” the musician tweeted. “The short time we spent together and the round of golf we played while on tour in Australia will be cherished memories forever. He was such a kind, fun and great man. RIP Legend.”

-Kid Rock pic.twitter.com/XyTJ4xrG8O — KidRock (@KidRock) March 5, 2022

Though they didn’t know each other long, Warne and Rock clearly hit it off. After all, few things bond two people more than chatting over a round of golf.

Kid Rock Announces ‘Bad Reputation’ Tour

Recently, the rocker revealed plans to hit the road in 2022 for his “Bad Reputation” tour. He will share the stage with Grand Funk Railroad for the first half of the shows, while the second round features Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening. However, the most interesting pairing of the tour is the third leg. These shows will see Rock share the stage with iconic rock band Foreigner.

“Bad Reputation” will tour throughout April and May then into summertime. 25 dates across the eastern United States are scheduled. As for how he will address venues with Covid-19 safety protocols, Kid says he “won’t be showing up.”

“There’s been a lot of talk about vaccine mandates and venues,” the singer said. “People saying, ‘I’m not going to that venue because of the vaccine mandate.’ And this, that, and the other. Trust me, we’ve done all our research on this. And the consensus says that all this is going to be done.”

In fact, Rock vowed to cancel any performances at venues that require vaccines or masks. The musician then added: “I’m not aware of any. But if there are any, they’re going to be gone by the time we get to your city. If they’re not, trust me, you don’t have to worry. You’ll get your money back. Because I won’t be showing up either.”

While his position is controversial, his tour mates aren’t concerned about his politics. Jeff Pilson of Foreigner said: “If you’re politically against Kid Rock, I guess that’s one thing. But hey, listen: We’re not letting politics get in the way. We’re all getting up there on very friendly terms and just making it a great rock show.”