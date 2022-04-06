Kid Rock Officially Releases ‘Shakedown’ Music Video Featuring His Son, Robert James: VIDEO

New month, new Kid Rock music video. On Wednesday (April 6th) The singer and songwriter released his new track “Shakedown” along with its music video, which features his son Robert James.

“Bad Reputation CDs are officially here,” Kid Rock declared on Twitter. “And Kid Rock’s celebrating by releasing the music video for ‘Shakedown.’”

Bad Reputation CDs are officially here and Kid Rock’s celebrating by releasing the music video for “Shakedown”, featuring his son Robert James! Watch the video now: https://t.co/bNC7oUa4DH and get your CD at https://t.co/9BKEZb6V5d, Amazon or his concerts. pic.twitter.com/qovlNV3xJn — KidRock (@KidRock) April 6, 2022

“Shakedown” seems to be an anthem of Kid Rock’s music career. The lyrics read, “I live my life on the edge/ Party like a rock star/ Pedal to the floor/ And it doesn’t matter how far/ Ain’t nobody stopping me/ Ain’t nobody stopping me/ Shakedown, takedown, breakdown/ It’s in the air, can you feel it tonight? Huh/ Shakedown, takedown, breakdown/ Somebody gon’ get it tonight (come on).”

Kid Rock’s son Robert James was born in 1993. He is from an on-and-off relationship with Kelley South Russell. The couple also notably raised three children with Russell. Two of the children are Kid Rock’s.

Kid Rock Takes the Role As Father Very Seriously

During an interview with Esquire in 2011, Kid Rock spoke about how he always put his son before anything else. “Kenny Chesney called me. We were talking about a tour or something. He texted me real early in the morning. It must have been six in the morning. And I texted him back. And he asked me, ‘Were you up all night?’ I said, ‘No, no. I’m getting up for my son.’ He said, ‘Holy s—. Don’t worry, I’m not going to tell anybody you were up this early. Because it’ll ruin your image.’”

Kid Rock then told the country music superstar that he couldn’t actually ruin his image. “Make no mistake: [I’m] up early in the morning taking pictures of [my] son on the first day of his senior year,” the singer declared. However, the singer admits that his music persona may be in a hotel room somewhere with four “scantily clad women.”

This isn’t the first time that Kid Rock has showcased his love for his son. In 2007, Contact Music reported that Kid Rock said he divorced Pamela Anderson when she commented negatively about his family. This in return upset his son.

“It had stuff to do with the pre-nup and the post-nup,” Kid Rock recalled. He further explained that it had stuff to do with Anderson lying to him as well. “But when I saw it starting to affect my son. When she would talk down about my mother and sister. When I saw it starting to affect [my son] that’s when I stepped back. And I was like, ‘Un-nnh. That’s it. That’s the morning I filed for divorce.”

Kid Rock and Pamela Anderson were notably married from 2006 to 2007. They started dating in 2001 and became engaged in 2002. However, they broke up in 2003. They later reconciled and married in July 2006.