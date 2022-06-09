Kid Rock Posts New Pic After Speaking Out on Oprah Winfrey, Joy Behar Rant

Musician and budding political lightning rod Kid Rock caught some heat recently for refusing to apologize to Joy Behar and Oprah Winfrey. But in true Kid fashion, it seems he’s having too good a time in life to really notice.

The rocker recently posted an epic picture of himself, comedian Theo Von, and musicians Marcus King, Dan Auerbach, and Zac Brown all posing together after a night of comedy. The picture came from Kid’s American Bad Ass Comedy Jam, a night that brought together celebrities and fans alike across all spectrums to laugh and enjoy a cold beer together. No word if Joy or Oprah showed up or not.

The drama started back in 2019 when Kid drunkenly got on stage at his own Nashville bar and called out Behar and Winfrey for their political biases. Then a few nights ago three years later, instead of apologizing when given the opportunity by Tucker Carlson in a taped interview special, Kid doubled down on the rhetoric.

“A drunk man’s words are a sober man’s thoughts, I own what I said,” the musician said during an episode of Tucker Carson Originals on Fox Nation. “I don’t apologize to anybody. I’m not an Oprah Winfrey fan. I got drunk and f—in’ next thing, I’m on stage [saying] f— Oprah…” the musician explained in the news episode titled “Life of a Rockstar.”

Kid also accidentally attacked morning talk host Kathy Lee Gifford during the rant, as well. But he meant to go after Kathy Griffin, and for that he did sound remorseful.

“I was trying to go after Kathy Griffin you know, for holding up Trump’s head. But I’m so [drunk that night] I’m like ‘f— Kathie Lee Gifford.’” he said. “When it comes back on TMZ or whatever a few weeks later I’m like ‘oh man, I like Kathie Lee Gifford.’ We’ve been kind of friendly throughout the years…now I feel a little bad.”

Kid Rock has been pushing the envelope for years

A big reason for Kid’s fearlessness when it comes to bucking the popular current and saying whatever he feels? He is “un-cancelable,” or so he says.

“I am un-cancelable. Because I don’t give a f—. I’m not in bed with big corporate things. So at the end of the day, there’s nobody I’m beholden to. No record companies [or] corporate interests. Nothing. You can’t cancel me. I love it when they try,” he laughed to Carlson.

The legendary Kid Rock sits down with Tucker for a rare one-on-one interview. And nothing is off the table. You’ll see part of the fascinating discussion Monday on Tucker Carlson Tonight at 8pm ET on Fox News. pic.twitter.com/5ZU9rIb5Vj — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 19, 2022

Speaking to Steve Doocy in 2018, Kid Rock once again mentioned Behar by name; and her eventual retort may surprise you.

“People need to calm down. Get a little less politically correct. And I would say, you know, love everybody. Except, screw that Joy Behar, b—,” he said in the interview.

Joy Behar responded like a media pro, inviting Kid Rock to come to The View and duke it out with the gals over a daytime beer.

“This b— and these b—es would be happy to have you on the show and have a beer,” she said.