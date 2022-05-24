Kid Rock Recaps Tour Stops in Louisville and Nashville in Front of a Massive Crowd

If you’re gonna go out, go out with a bang. Kid Rock might be on his last tour ever, but that hasn’t stopped him from relishing every moment. The at-times-controversial singer was in Kentucky and Tennessee this past weekend. He might have taken a day or so to get around to it, but he reflected on his two big shows full of fun music.

Now, everyone knows that Nashville is Music City. There are great crowds just about every weekend in the city and Kid Rock’s show was another example. He played an electric show like he always does, and he was thankful for the big crowd.

However, this Kentuckian likes to see Louisville get its due as a music town. There can be some rowdy shows in the River City and that includes when Kid Rock comes to town. If this is the last tour that the singer does, then it is going to be one worth remembering. Louisville apparently gave the All Summer Long artist a great crowd.

Check out the tweet below and see for yourself.

I think some of the best shows and best crowds we have ever had this weekend in Louisville and Nashville!

We busted our asses putting this tour together and if its the last one for the unforseen future, it is gonna be a great one! THANK YOU to the band, crew and FANS!

-Kid Rock pic.twitter.com/K6Mc7eC3mQ — KidRock (@KidRock) May 23, 2022

For a lot of Kid Rock fans, this tour is going to be a bittersweet moment. He has expressed that he wants to step back from touring and music. That’s a big decision for an artist that has been at it for the better part of 30 years.

Kid Rock Set to Cap Off Career with Final Tour

Right now, there aren’t that many dates to see Kid Rock… well in the grand scheme of things. Of course, he is playing almost non-stop between now and October 8. He could add more dates, but that remains to be seen, of course. Kid Rock plans to make this tour one of his best ever.

After rocking Kentucky and Tennessee, the singer is set to take a little break. He is going to get going again in June when he heads to Florida. He has shows in West Palm Beach and Tampa. He has more dates throughout the south in June as well.

From Grits Sandwiches for Breakfast to Bad Reputation, it’s been a ride for the genre-bending artist. He has cemented a legacy, one way or another, and is planning on capping his career off with a great tour. He’s got a signature look, a sound unlike anyone else in music, and he’s always going to speak his mind. Catch Kid Rock out on tour while you can.