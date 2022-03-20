Kid Rock Says the Bad Reputation Tour May Be His Last Big Tour

In an interview, music artist Kid Rock revealed that his Bad Reputation Tour might be his last big tour.

Does that mean he’ll do small venues? We’re not really sure. If I’ve learned anything about artists, they love to do Hell Freezes Over tours. Shoot, Willie Nelson is touring next month at age 88.

The artist talked with Fox News host Tucker Carlson for an upcoming interview. The network will broadcast the interview on Monday.

Ultimately, Kid Rock talked about being “uncancelable” in the interview. But is he? Basically, the only thing that could cancel the 51-year-old star’s performances is time.

Slay News reported on the exchange.

Kid Rock Said His Bad Reputation Tour Could Be His Swan Song

Rock told Carlson in the upcoming interview that his tour could be the last.

Last week, the Michigan native announced his upcoming 12th studio album. The “Bad Reputation” album has five previously released singles, including “We The People.”

The digital release comes out Monday, with a physical release set for April 6.

Why hang up the guitar? Shoot, I would if my net worth was $150 million. There’s not much more he can accomplish, too.

The Michigan man talked about how “it’s not getting any easier to do jumps and carrying on on-stage.”

So, Kid Rock aka Robert Ritchie, said, “it very well could be (his last tour) for the unforeseen future.”

Kid Rock Staying Healthy, Fit For This Last Tour

Plus, his lifestyle factors into the decision. It takes a lot of work to counteract the perils of rock star lifestyle. But he told Carlson he’s “really keeping (himself) together.”

That includes preparing mentally and physically. Rock said he works out every day and eats healthy because “I want to be just top-notch.”

Kid Rock said his goal is to be at his peak for this tour because “I really don’t know for the unforeseen future if we’ll do a big tour again.

Does that rule out small venues, Kid Rock?

The artist said he could play a few select shows in the future. That means he could “bring back the crews” and “just do a few key things.”

It just seems like going out on top is the way to go for Kid Rock.

“But being in tip-top shape, still being in what I would call the tail end of my prime, I want to make this one big, and if it is the last one, I want to do it right.

So, to sum it up, this “Bad Reputation” tour is very special to him.

Kid Rock’s 25-date tour opens on April 6 in Evansville, Ind. He’ll wrap the last tour up with two September dates in Clarkston, Michigan. Foreigner, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, Trey Lewis, and Grand Funk Railroad will make selected appearances on the tour.