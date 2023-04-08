Kid Rock Sends Another Powerful Message Days After Bud Light Boycott Video

Kid Rock is continuing to voice his opinions on transgender politics after his Bud Light boycott video went viral on social media.

Earlier this week, the 52-year-old made headlines after filming his stance on Anheuser-Busch’s decision to partner with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Days later, he took to Instagram and shared a psalm that seemingly takes further aim at the company.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“First we overlook evil. Then we permit evil. Then we legalize evil. Then we promote evil. Then we celebrate evil. Then we persecute those who still call it evil,” reads a posted picture.

“‘Woe unto them who call evil good, and good, evil!'” Isiah 5:20,” he captioned.

As expected, the comment section filled with thousands of polarized views on the subject.

“WOW!!! You just get better and better!” one person wrote. “Thank you! May God continue to bless you and protect you!”

“Would Jesus support you shooting up beer cans because someone you don’t agree with had a job opportunity?” asked another. “Man oh man, am I glad I live in Canada.”

Kid Rock shared the psalm five days after his much-argued video hit Twitter. In it, the pop-country singer stands in a field and tells the camera, “Grandpa’s feeling a little frisky today.”

“Let me say something to all you and be as clear and concise as possible,” he continues with a chuckle before picking up an automatic weapon and shooting four cases of the Bud Light.

“F**k Bud Light and f**k Anheuser-Busch,” he adds. “Have a good day.”

Kid Rock is one of a handful of entertainers who took a stance on the issue, which started after Mulvaney posted a TikTok sharing that she is the new “#BudLightPartner” after hitting “365 days of womanhood” and showed off a can that donned her face.

The company has defended its choice to include Mulvaney is ad campaigns. In a statement to Fox News, a spokesperson explained that they work with hundreds of influencers, and they all get similar treatment and swag.

In a statement to Fox News, a rep also shared that the can was a personal gift and that Mulvaney is one of many influncers who are currently partnered with them, and all those influencers earn similar swag and fanfare.

“Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics and passion points. From time to time, we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney.” they said. “This commemorative can was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public.”

“From time to time, we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney,” the statement said.