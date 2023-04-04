Kid Rock Shoots Cases of Beer, Says ‘F–k Bud Light’ in New Video

Following the news that Bud Light is partnering with transgender activity Dylan Mulvaney, Kid Rock took to Twitter to share his thoughts about the subject.

In the tweet, Kid Rock made it perfectly clear what his thoughts are about Bud Light’s collaboration with the activist. “Grandpa’s feeling a little frisky today,” the musician declared with a chuckle in the video. “Let me say something to all you and [Bud Light] as clear and concise as possible.”

Kid Rock then took a gun out and started shooting at cases of Bud Light. After he stopped shooting, Rock looked at the camera and stated, “F– Budlight and f— Anheuser-Busch. Have a terrific day.”

According to the New York Post, Anheuser-Busch defended its decision to name Mulvaney as a Bud Light brand influencer despite the growing criticism. Mulvaney was part of the beverage brand’s March Madness contest that was offering customers a chance to $15,000.

In the promo video, Mulvaney was seen in an Audrey Hepburn-inspired Breakfast at Tiffany’s outfit as she opened a Bud Light and took a sip. “This month I celebrated my 365 days of womanhood and Bud Light sent me possibly the best gift ever,” Mulvaney said in the video. “A can with my face on it.”

Critics quickly turned on Bug Light and slammed Anheuser-Busch’s decision by calling the collaboration “gender propaganda.” However, the beverage company stated that the cans with Mulvaney’s face on them were a personal gift to her. It also said the activist is one of the hundreds of influences it partners with.

“From time to time, we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney,” the company added.

Social Media Quickly Responds to Kid Rock’s ‘F– Bud Light’ Video

Immediately after Kid Rock posted the video of his thoughts on the Bud Light/Mulanvey collaboration, his fans responded with thoughts of their own.

One Kid Rock tagged Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch and wrote, “Did you all just wake up one morning and think ‘Hey let’s destroy ourselves today,’ or do you really have absolutely no clue who your customers are?”

Another fan then wrote, “I am waiting for their next press release stating their entire marketing department has been fired.”

However, some Twitter users explained that Anheuser-Busch has been supportive of the LGBTQ community for decades. “Anheuser-Busch has been doing LGBT Pride based advertising since 1998. Literally been around as long as [Kid Rock’s] entire career.”

A critic against Kid Rock’s response declared, “You are supposed to drink beer not shoot it. Relax dude. Why so angry? Why are y’all triggered by trans folks? Do you know trans people drink people too? Are you aware irresponsible actions like this glorify gun violence? Find love in your heart for all.”