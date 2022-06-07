Kid Rock Stands By Drunken Rant Against Oprah Winfrey, Joy Behar: ‘I Don’t Apologize to Anybody’

Kid Rock refuses to apologize for his rant against Oprah Winfrey and Joy Behar during an appearance at his own Nashville bar in 2019.

“A drunk man’s words are a sober man’s thoughts, I own what I said,” the musician said during an episode of Tucker Carson Originals on Fox Nation. Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Richie, doubled down on his feelings toward the women in the interview.

“I don’t apologize to anybody. I’m not an Oprah Winfrey fan. I got drunk and f—in’ next thing, I’m on stage [saying] f— Oprah…” the musician explained in the episode titled “Life of a Rockstar.”

In 2019, TMZ released footage of Kid Rock onstage shouting expletives toward Oprah Winfrey and Joy Behar to his fans and patrons. He also attacked Kathie Lee Gifford, but apparently those words were meant for comedian Kathy Griffin.

“I was trying to go after Kathy Griffin you know, for holding up Trump’s head. But I’m so [drunk that night] I’m like ‘f— Kathie Lee Gifford.'” he said. “When it comes back on TMZ or whatever a few weeks later I’m like ‘oh man, I like Kathie Lee Gifford.’ We’ve been kind of friendly throughout the years…now I feel a little bad.”

Much of Kid Rock’s political outspokenness stems from a dislike of cancel culture, he said

In another sit-down with Tucker Carlson a few months ago, Kid Rock said many more people — like famous country musicians — agree with him politically; but cannot speak out for fear of damaging their careers.

“They have to be understandably careful,” Kid Rock said on Tucker Carlson Tonight. “You know, the awards and things, radio, corporate interest, they mean a lot in country music, the awards actually help them out. In rock and roll, it’s like, ‘hey you’re getting an award for this,’ and you’re like ‘psh, tell ’em to f—–g shove it up their a–.’ I could care less about their awards. I never played any of those games anyways.”

He spoke similarly in 2018, specifically bashing anyone who tries to cancel others over differing opinions.

“The division in the country right now, it’s so hard for people just to get past that we can disagree and still be cordial with one another. God forbid you say something a little wrong. Then, you’re racist, homophobic, Islamophobic,” Kid Rock said. “People need to calm down. Get a little less politically correct. And I would say, you know, love everybody.”

Most recently, Kid Rock took to Twitter to congratulate actor Johnny Depp on winning his defamation suit against Amber Heard. He called the “guilty” verdict a huge win “in the war against cancel culture.”

“Congrats General Johnny Depp! You have won a huge battle in the war against cancel culture! Amber is paying you millions to basically let people hear she dropped a dirty in your bed! Keep on Kid Rockin’ in the free world. #MePoo,” he tweeted.