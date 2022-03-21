Kid Rock Surprises Fans at His Nashville Bar on Broadway

Fans on Nashville’s Broadway were surprised by Kid Rock.

TMZ first reported that the rocker visited his bar this past week with news anchor Tucker Carlson. The two seemed to hit it off and had drinks together at the bar. On Saturday, they brought cameras to the Big Ass Honky Tonk bar. Carlson was taken to the VIP “Cadillac P—- Room” and then retreated to the upper level.

Attendees got to hear Kid Rock on the mic. He ended up having the crowd chant “USA.” It then transitioned into “Let’s go Brandon,” which is a code for “F— Joe Biden” that Trump supporters have used.

So why was Carlson there in the first place? For a Fox News piece on Kid Rock. The two discuss how Rock has never been fully canceled despite his scandals.

The legendary Kid Rock sits down with Tucker for a rare one-on-one interview. And nothing is off the table. You’ll see part of the fascinating discussion Monday on Tucker Carlson Tonight at 8pm ET on Fox News. pic.twitter.com/5ZU9rIb5Vj — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 19, 2022

Kid Rock and His New Album

Kid Rock announced his new album, Bad Reputation, on March 10. The record will release on March 21st with 18 new tracks. This marks the rock singer’s first full-length album since 2017’s Sweet Southern Sugar. The new album cover for his 12th studio release features a black and white photo of him smoking a cigar with a cloud of smoke.

Three of the tunes he released as singles in January 2022. This includes “We The People”, “The Last Dance” and “Rockin.’” In addition, his single, “Don’t Tell Me How To Live,” which was released in November of 2021, will also be featured. The tune featured Canadian hard rockers MONSTER TRUCK.

With the new album, Kid Rock will be hitting the road on his Bad Reputation Tour on April 6 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. His tour will go across the midwest and hit up the majority of local arenas in both major and minor cities.

Kid Rock has been hinting at an early retirement from touring concerts. This very well might be his last tour.

“I’m not trying to sell tickets like, ‘Oh this will be the last tour. Better come out and see me.’ But it very well could be for the [foreseeable] future,” he revealed. “At 51 years old, it’s not getting any easier to do those jumps and carrying’ on onstage.”

The Bad Reputation Tour will feature opening acts including Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, Foreigner, and Grand Funk Railroad.