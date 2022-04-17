Kid Rock Talks About Being Grateful to Live at His Nashville Ranch

For years, Kid Rock lived in a multi-million dollar Malibu mansion. Then he caught a glimpse of the Nashville skyline and everything changed. Kid Rock fell in love with Nashville immediately, sold his mansion, and moved to Music City, USA, where he now lives on a 102-acre property that formerly housed A Cowboy Town horse ranch.

For Kid Rock, the move to Nashville meant letting go of material things. Instead of building a mansion on the massive property, he ordered a custom double-wide trailer and has lived in it ever since. In a 2017 interview with Dan Rather, Kid Rock revealed he’s much happier without the high-maintenance home.

“I live in a double-wide trailer. It’s not like I require a lot,” Kid Rock said. “You know, I’ve learned to downsize through the years and it really made me happy.”

Five years later, Kid Rock is still enjoying his Nashville lifestyle. Recently, the musician sat down with FOX News host Tucker Carlson to talk about his home and Bad Reputation Tour. During the interview, Kid Rock said his Nashville home provides an escape from the rest of the world.

“I don’t know what the hell’s going on in this world,” Kid Rock said. “Some days I just wanna stop this planet and let me off. I don’t know what to make of it anymore. I’m glad I got my little world here and my friends and family and some great fans and we can just kind of go through this.”

Kid Rock Talks Leaving Nashville to Go on Tour

As his double-wide in Nashville provides the perfect hideaway from the outside world, Tucker Carlson asked Kid Rock how he felt about leaving it for his Bad Reputation Tour. According to Kid Rock, his tours don’t really count as leaving his safe space, as his fans provide the same comforts.

“Oh, I expect to see the best of America,” Kid Rock said. “We always do in places I show up to, you know, do what I do. Entertain people to the best of my ability. We always see just fun, hardworking, beer-drinking people. You know, 40-hour a week people that work so hard, that spend their money to come see me.”

In Kid Rock’s eyes, his fans are the very best in the country. “We put everything we’ve got into it, like I’m sure everybody does,” the musician said. “But I think we get the best of what America has to offer at my shows.”