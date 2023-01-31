Kid Rock Teams Up With Fueled by 808, Jimmie Allen, and Austin Mahone For New Single ‘No Limits’

Kicking off 2023 with some new music, Kid Rock has teamed up with Fueled by 808, Jimmie Allen, and Austin Mahone for the new single No Limits.

The producer of the single, Jim Jonsin announced the collaboration on Instagram over the weekend. “I’m grateful to my good friends for this one,” Jonsin wrote. “No Limits if out on all platforms. Give it a listen!”

Some of the new single’s lyrics read, “We came here not to hurt nobody/ Just some badass guitar playing and we’re here to party/ Hey you bartender pour a round for two/ Cause we gone tear this mother down like we always do/ So let’s go/ Pedal to the floor/ Ain’t no limits out here/ Ain’t no limits out here.”

The release of No Limits comes just two weeks after Kid Rock announced his appearance at the Nashville Comedy Festival. The event will take place on April 18th at the iconic Ryman Auditorium.

Kid Rock Says He’s ‘Uncancelable’ Despite Past Controversies

In early 2022, Kid Rock spoke about how his past controversial moments haven’t had any impact on his music career. He also claims to be “uncancelable.”

“I’m not in bed with any big corporate things,” Kid Rock told Tucker Carlson. “At the end of the day, there’s nobody I’m beholden to – no record companies, no corporate interests, no nothing. You can’t cancel me. I love it when they try.”

Also speaking about his refusal to play shows with masks and COVID-19 vaccine mandates, Kid said he didn’t want to be a hypocrite. “If you think I’m going to sit out there and sing Don’t Tell Me How to Live or We the People while people are holding up their f–king vaccine cards and wearing masks, that s–t ain’t happening.”

Months after the first interview with Carlson, Rock spoke to the Fox News host again this time he stated he was standing by his 2019 controversial drunken moment calling out both Oprah Winfrey and The View cohost Joy Behar. “I don’t apologize to anybody,” he said to Carlson. “I’m not an Oprah Winfrey fan. I got drunk and f—in’ next thing I’m on stage [saying] f— Oprah.”

In response to Kid Rock calling him a “b—“ in 2018, Joy Behar actually offered Kid Rock a chance to appear on The View to discuss his issues with her. “This b— and these b—es will be happy to have you on the show and have a beer,” Behar stated. Fellow co-host Ana Navarro chimed in and said, “He’s gonna have to do better than beer with me. If he’s gonna call you a b—, the least he can do is show up here with Blue Label [scotch whiskey].”