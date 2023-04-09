Kid Rock’s Nashville Honkey Tonk Has Outbreak of Bar Fights in Recent Weeks

Kid Rock’s Nashville Honkey Tonk has been the site of several fights in recent weeks.

The Lower Broadway hot spot has been getting a lot of attention lately, but not for the best of reasons. Three major fights have broken out inside Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock & Roll Steakhouse spanning from March 25 through April 7, all of which led to criminal charges.

The first tussle took place on March 25. According to Scoop Nashville, a patron accused Heidi Willis of pulling her hair. The victim intended to press asult charges, but decided it wasn’t worth the hassle once officers explained the process.

Nonetheless, Willis still went to Metro Nashville Jail for public intoxication and was released on a $100 cash bond.

Three More Kid Rock Bar Patrons Face Assault Charges

One week later, on April 1, father and son John J. and John Stone allegedly got into a brawl with another bar goer. Police responded, and the Stones asked that the third person be kicked out of the four-story establishment. Somehow, that led to the son grabbing a woman’s phone before harassing the security team.

Officers arrested the son, which sent the dad into a rage, Scoop Nashville reported in a separate story. The elder John confronted one of the officers about the arrest and grabbed their vest. Police took him down to the ground, but John continued fighting until he too was in cuffs.

The son was booked with a $1,000 bond. He ended up getting slapped with charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. The father was highly intoxicated, and he was carrying a gun at the time. So, a judge gave him a $6,000 bond. He’s now facing charges of assault, possessing a weapon while under the influence, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Finally, Jacob Dougherty landed in jail on April 7 after he sucker punched a bouncer in the face while being escorted out for unknown reasons. He and the bouncer then got into a fight that brought out officers.

The bouncer suffered injuries to his right eye, and Doughtery now has assault charges pending, said Scoop Nashville. He paid a $1,000 bond for The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office to release him pre-trial.