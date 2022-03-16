Kip Moore Dropping ‘Crazy One More Time’ Video 10 Years After Song Release

When Kip Moore released his debut album “Up All Night” in 2012, just about every song included in the record was a hit. And those who’ve ever been in love can definitely relate to a longtime fan favorite in “Crazy One More Time.” Now, a decade later, Moore revisited the song and recently announced a music video for the tune would be dropping Friday.

While “Something ‘Bout a Truck” put the country singer on the map, his entire debut album was heartfelt and intuitive, proving Moore had the riffs and and the songwriting ability to make it big. Now a decade later, Moore re-recorded “Crazy One More Time” with even more vocal emotion behind the nostalgic hit.

The country singer spoke about the song and what inspired him to write it. “The idea for ‘Crazy One More Time’ came about after running into someone that I hadn’t seen in years and someone that I’d had a whole lot of history with,” Moore shares of the inspiration for the song, which he wrote with hit songwriters Aimee Mayo and Chris Lindsey, per Taste of Country. “The music came first, the guitar riff was something that I sat on for a couple of months.”

He further added that lyrics for the hit came to him in the middle of the night.

Kip Moore’s Music Video Will Feature Song About ‘Connection’

“I’d had a dream about the song,” he says, “and all of a sudden, the lyric was there, and I woke up with the lyric at two o’clock in the morning and wrote it all out.”

The story of the song in its lyrics is so beautiful we can only imagine what the video holds in store.

“With the engine burning through my jeans/I watch you fall fast asleep

And this small town sky fade from black to blue/And I’ll wipe the tear from my eye

But you’ll never know ’cause, baby, I’ll smile/As I wave goodbye to you

Hey yeah, can’t see you as nothing but mine

And girl tonight, let’s go crazy one more time”

Further, the country star explains that the song is something special to him because it showcases a strong connection between two people.

“It’s about running back into someone that you haven’t seen in a years and you always had such a strong connection with and you’re right back in that place,” he explains. “The bond between you two will always be there.”

In addition to the music video for the remastered song, Moore will also release the updated single, which will hit the radio in April.

We don’t exactly know how the video will play out. We’re hoping that it comes in the form of a short film and gives us some context about the former lovers. Only time will tell. But in the mean time, if you haven’t heard the new version, or you aren’t familiar with the song at all – be sure to look it up. We promise it won’t disappoint.