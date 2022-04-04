Koe Wetzel Teases New Song ‘April Showers’ With a Shower Beer

Koe Wetzel is ushering April with a sneak peek of his latest hit, and a hilarious TikTok vid to go with it. Of course, we all know the saying, “April showers bring May flowers,” right? Well, Koe Wetzel is taking this literally in a recent TikTok video. And, he’s having a beer while doing so.

Koe Wetzel first hinted at the release of this song during his recent “Sellout” in 2020, tour when he gave audiences a sneak peek of the hit. When he first introduced the song at the recent performance, Wetzel noted this soon-to-be-hit was either called “April Showers” or “We Don’t Talk Like We Used To.”

This newest TikTok addition tells us the tune is most likely titled “April Showers,” and it’s right up the alley of the “y’all-ternative” hits Wetzel is known to deliver. The video features the “Good Die Young” singer enjoying the April showers – by literally standing in a shower.

But, this shower isn’t the average shower. This one has beer! During the 15-second long clip, Koe Wetzel gives fans a taste of the lyrics to the new release. There are few beers that can compare to the shower beer, in all its glory.

April Showers Aren’t the Only Thing Koe Wetzel Is Looking Forward to This Month

As we gear up to finally hear the full version of Koe Wetzel’s newest release, the country singer is prepping for a one-of-a-kind 4/20 performance teaming up with Snoop Dogg for a special show at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The performance is well-known and directly tied to the date…Snoop Dogg has long been known for his 4/20 performances. However, the duo does plan on putting on a show on April 19, as well, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Now, Sioux Falls is not that far away from Lincoln, Nebraska either…the cities are less than three hours apart. Perhaps this will give fans more than one opportunity to see this interesting duo come together for an unforgettable 4/20 performance.

Snoop Dogg’s 4/20 Parties Offer Some Awesome Perks

Snoop Dogg has long been putting on an annual 4/20 celebration. The longtime rapper and performer is even offering a variety of exclusive VIP parties with a variety of perks during this year’s concert. Last year’s concert featured a variety of performers joining Snoop Dogg on stage. Some of these performances included G-Easy, A$AP Rocky, Mike Tyson, Wiz Khalifa, and Rapsody.