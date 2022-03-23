Lainey Wilson Calls iHeartRadio Best New Country Artist Win a ‘Dream Come True’

After her ACM Award win earlier this month, Lainey Wilson said she had no intention of slowing her momentum. And so far, Lainey Wilson has stuck fast to her word because on Tuesday night, she took home the iHeartRadio Award for Best New Country Artist. Of the momentous achievement, she said it was a “dream come true.” Check out her post below.

“The amount of love and support y’all have show[n] me this year has been unreal,” the country artist said, tagging iHeartRadio. “From [on the verge] to winning best new country artist. This truly is a dream come true.”

The star’s iHeartRadio win comes just weeks after Lainey Wilson won not one, but two ACM Awards. Lainey Wilson not only took home the ACM Award for New Female Artist of the Year. Her song, “Things A Man Oughtta Know” also won Song of the Year.

Of her win, she said, “I’m here and I deserve to be here, and that’s a damn good feeling.”

Lainey Wilson Shares Thoughts for Her Younger Self

During the ACM Awards, our brand new iHeartRadio Best New Country Artist shared what she’d say to a younger version of Lainey Wilson. And considering her message, it’s no wonder the rising star has seen such success in such a short amount of time.

“If I could talk to Lainey who moved to Nashville in 2011 in a camper trailer, I’d say, ‘a lot of people are gonna think you’re crazy. And you might be, a little bit — but put in the time, [and] roll up your sleeves.”

She continued, “[Put in the] elbow grease, faith, and you’re gonna be OK. Just tell the truth, write the truth, and let your light shine.”

Clearly, Lainey Wilson’s learned a lot about country music, singing, and songwriting since coming to Nashville more than 10 years ago. And considering her message to her younger self, it seems the ACM Award winner isn’t likely to lighten up any time soon.

Of her wins earlier this month, the young country star said, “I don’t know what this next year is gonna look like. But if it feels anything like this, I think I’m freakin’ ready.”

Taking ‘Things A Man Oughtta Know’ On the Road

After multiple March wins, Lainey Wilson’s year is just getting started. As spring turns to summer and the “Things A Man Oughtta Know” singer grows her career, she’s readying to head out for a few shows with Morgan Wallen in June and July.

Morgan Wallen kicked off 2022 The Dangerous Tour last month, and just closed out a historic three-night tour stop in Nashville this weekend. However, later this summer, the country music powerhouse plans to invite Lainey Wilson on stage for a few shows within the next few months.

Wilson shared the news on her Instagram, where she wrote, “Let’s goooo! I’m joining [Morgan Wallen] for a few shows this summer. Hope to see some of y’all out there!”