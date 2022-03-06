Lainey Wilson Celebrates Becoming Part of Country Music History at Hall of Fame

Thanks to a new exhibit, Lainey Wilson is up in the Country Music Hall of Fame – right up next to Lee Ann Womack. The exhibit, American Currents: State of the Music, features not just Wilson but a slew of young talent and some classic names making noise again. Each was paired with an iconic artist from generations past.

This is going to be a great weekend for Lainey Wilson and it isn’t just the Hall of Fame exhibit, either. Also this week, she was surprised by Miranda Lambert. The ACM Awards are this Monday. So, Wilson has been given the New Artist of the Year Award along with Parker McCollum courtesy of Lambert herself. However, it looks like she took the time to celebrate with her family at the Hall of Fame first.

These two look like proud parents standing next to their country music star daughter.

“Got to share yesterday evening with the folks (mama and deddy) who listened to me when I told them I had a dream and did everything in their power to help me see it through,” Lainey Wilson said on Instagram about the Hall of Fame moment.

“Thank you [to the Hall of Fame] for acknowledging my journey in the American Currents exhibit next to my hero [Lee Ann Womack]. It’s gonna be there for a year … it gave me a kick in the butt to do what I have to do to make sure it ends up in that glass case a lifetime. ❤”

Oh, and Lainey is also scheduled to perform at the ACM Awards in Las Vegas as well. That’s a huge performance for a young artist and as the New Artist of the Year, you know she’s going to bring it. I have no doubt it will be entertaining.

Lainey Wilson Joined in Hall of Fame By Others

It wasn’t just Lainey Wilson that was honored in the Hall of Fame. There were some other big names. Breland was paired up with Keith Urban. A comparison that anyone would take in the country music world. After seeing Wilson’s reaction, it isn’t surprising that Breland was just as taken aback.

“My mind is honestly blown,” Breland said on Instagram. “Keith is such a big part of the reasons I moved to Nashville in the first place. I think he’s such a great ambassador for country music, and he’s definitely instilled a lot of wisdom and confidence in my career so to be in here in this capacity is really special.”

So, what do y’all think about the new exhibit? It is also so great to see folks like Brandi Carlile, Alison Krauss, Chris Stapleton, and Billy Strings included as well. Also included in the heroes part with Urban and Womack, was Tom T. Hall and Reba McEntire.