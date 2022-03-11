Lainey Wilson Doesn’t Plan on Slowing Down After ACM Wins: ‘I Got More to Say’

After Lainey Wilson walked away with two ACM wins, she made it pretty clear she has no plans on slowing down any time soon.

When she moved to Nashville at 18-years-old, she made it her mission to pursue her dreams of becoming a country music star. And on Monday, the 29-year-old country singer reflected on her long journey to get where she is now.

“If I could talk to Lainey who moved to Nashville in 2011 in a camper trailer, I’d say, a lot of people are gonna think you’re crazy. And you might be, a little bit — but put int he time, roll up your sleeves,” she said. “(Put in the) elbow grease, faith, and you’re gonna be OK. Just tell the truth, write the truth, and let your light shine.”

“I’d say, ‘quit crying, you little sissy!’ No, I’d just say, ‘it’s all gonna work out the way it’s supposed to.’ I’m here and I deserve to be here, and that’s a damn good feeling,” she continued.

“They do say it’s a 10-year town,” she started. “And dang it, if ‘Things A Man Oughta Know’ didn’t go #1 like almost 10 years and a month to the date. I don’t know what this next year is gonna look like. But if it feels anything like this, I think I’m freakin’ ready.”

Lainey Wilson is not shy about showing off her ACM wins. She revealed she plans to put her new achievement on display next to another important memory. During a virtual red carpet interview, Wilson discussed where she’s putting her award with Outsider’s Jacklyn Krol.

“I think I might be putting my new ACM trophy next to my dog, puddin,’ on the mantle,” Wilson said. “It’s gonna be sitting right there with puddin.'”

Her hit song “Things a Man Oughta Know” won her the 2022 ACM Award for Song of the Year and New Female Artist of the Year. Below, watch her accept the award and receipt the award, and pull out the acceptance speech she pre-prepared. Or as she called it, her “scroll.”

ACM Song of the Year, what a title! We are honored to award it to “Things A Man Oughta Know” by @laineywilson! #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/YStp64tnRV — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) March 8, 2022

“Country music is my life. It has been my life for as long as I can remember,” she started. “I’m from a town of 264 people in Northeast Louisiana where country music is life.”

She wraps up her speech by finding a clever way of sharing what the song is truly about.

“This song is about treatin’ people right, and it’s not something that just a man oughta know,” she said. “It’s something we all need to know, it’s about the golden rule!”