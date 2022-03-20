Lainey Wilson Is ‘Always Showing Up to Whoop Tail’ in New Photo

After her first big wins as New Artist of the Year and for Song of the Year at the 2022 ACM Awards, Lainey Wilson doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.

In a recent Instagram post, Wilson poses with three of her bandmates either ready for practice, or about to head to Taco Bell. Either way, the group’s wardrobe certainly doesn’t fail them. After all, bellbottoms are in!

The “Things a Man Oughta Know” singer’s caption reads, “It’s the always showing up to whoop tail and being down for Taco Bell any day of the week for me.”

Of course, Wilson’s followers had their fingers tapping away on the screen to comment on the band’s wardrobe choices. One fan said, “This is giving me flashbacks to the 70s love it.”

Another fan said, “I see this photo and suddenly I’m in the late 60’s early 70’s.” Well, can’t argue with that.

Lainey Wilson Has ‘More to Say’ After ACM Award Wins

When she moved to Nashville at 18-years-old, Lainey Wilson focused on her goal to pursue her dreams of becoming a country music star. 11 years later, and look where she is now! Earlier this month, the 29-year-old country singer reflected on her long journey to get where she is now.

“If I could talk to Lainey who moved to Nashville in 2011 in a camper trailer, I’d say, a lot of people are gonna think you’re crazy,” she said at the awards show. “And you might be, a little bit — but put int he time, roll up your sleeves. (Put in the) elbow grease, faith, and you’re gonna be OK. Just tell the truth, write the truth, and let your light shine.”

“I’d say, ‘quit crying, you little sissy!’ No, I’d just say, ‘it’s all gonna work out the way it’s supposed to.’ I’m here and I deserve to be here, and that’s a damn good feeling,” she continued.

After her huge award win, Lainey Wilson plans to make an even bigger splash in the country pool. If she’s ready, Outsiders, then so are we.

“They do say it’s a 10-year town,” she started. “And dang it, if ‘Things A Man Oughta Know’ didn’t go #1 like almost 10 years and a month to the date. I don’t know what this next year is gonna look like. But if it feels anything like this, I think I’m freakin’ ready.”

This certainly seems like the year for up-and-coming country artist, Lainey Wilson. Before walking away with two ACM Awards, she became part of the Country Music History Hall of Fame Exhibit.

We might not know everything the Louisiana native has in store for her fans, but we can proudly say that we’re all too excited to find out!