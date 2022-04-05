Lauren Alaina Announces She’s Leaving Mercury Records and UMG Nashville After 11 Years

After more than a decade, country music songstress Lauren Alaina announced on Monday (April 4th) that she is officially departing from Mercury Records and UMG Nashville.

In an Instagram account, Lauren Alaina declared, ”I want to thank the staff at Mercury Records and UMG Nashville for everything they have for me over the last 11 years. They have been my label home since the day I walked off the ‘American Idol’ stage as a really young, wide-eyed, eager 16-year-old kid. Now, at 27-years-old, I look back and see just how much I have changed and grown in to the woman I am now.”

Lauren Alaina then addressed her key decision on leaving Mercury Records and UMG Nashville. “I have made the tough decision to spread my wings and close a very important chapter of my life. There are more exciting things happening in my career right now than ever before. And I just can’t wait to see where it all leads. Much to share soon.”

Lauren Alaina was the runner-up for the tenth season of “American Idol.” Her debut studio album, “Wildflower,” was released in October 2011. Her second album, “Road Less Traveled,” made its debut in January 2017. The country music singer further released “Getting Good” and “Sitting Pretty on Top of the World.”

Lauren Alaina’s departure from Mercury Records and UMG Nashville comes nearly two months after she became a member of the Grande Ole Opry. She was inducted by country music icon Trisha Yearwood on February 12, 2022.

Lauren Alaina Opens Up About Her ‘Sitting Pretty on Top of the World’ Album

During a September 2021 interview with Songwriter Universe, Lauren Alaina opened up about her 2021 album “Sitting Pretty on Top of the World.”

“I have a song on the album called “On Top of the World,” Lauren Alaina explained. “And the hook of the song is, hitting rock bottom, sitting pretty on top of the world. I took that last bit to name the album. And I did it for a couple reasons.”

Lauren Alaina says in the last few years of her professional life. This is due to her sitting pretty on top of the world. However, she has struggled with it came to her personal life due to the pandemic.

“I got sad, and then I got at myself for being sad,” Lauren Alaina continued. “Because given the circumstance of my life, I didn’t feel I had the right to be sad at that moment. But I was also living in the pandemic. And although we all think that somebody else has it worst than us, we sometimes forget that we’re allowed to feel our feelings.”