Lauren Alaina Drops Snippet of Unreleased Song ‘Talking to God’

Over the weekend, country music songstress Lauren Alaina took to her Instagram to share a snippet of her unreleased single Talking to God.

“Y’ALL! We did it!!!” Lauren Alaina declared in the post about the unreleased song. “As promised, here is an unreleased song called Talking to God. I hope you listen to it DEMOver and over again. And love it as much as I love all ONE MILLION of you.”

Along with revealing Talking To God, Lauren Alaina recently shared another unreleased song, called If I Was My Best Friend. The sneak peeks of her unreleased songs come just weeks after Lauren Alaina became a member of the Grand Ole Opry. She wrote about the membership and why it means so much to her in an Instagram post. “One month ago today, Trisha Yearwood forever changed my life by making me an official member of the Grand Ole Opry. And then she brought out Guitarth Brooks. Best night of my life.”

Lauren Alaina also recently recalled her first performance on the Grand Ole Opry stage. “I remember the first time I stepped on the stage like it was yesterday. I looked over and my dad was sobbing side stage and I was just out there. And I was so young. And I was thinking, ‘This is like a little kid getting to go to Disneyland for the first time.”

Lauren Alaina Opened up About How Her Recently Release Album ‘Sitting Pretty on Top of the World’ Helped Her Find Hope Again

According to Taste of Country, Lauren Alaina revealed that her 2021 album Sitting Pretty on Top of the World helped her find hope again.

“It was an emotional time. And what I usually do with my emotions is turn them into art,” Lauren Alaina stated. “With the pandemic and everything, I stopped for the first time in 10 years. I never would have had enough time to do all three of those projects [album, book, and Hallmark movie] in such a short time span. But because I was home consistently, I was able to reconnect with myself in a way that I hadn’t been able to for so long.”

While chatting about her single On Top of the World, Lauren Alaina shared, “It’s about putting on a façade that you’re okay when you know you are not. You’re going out and putting on a brave face, but inside, you feel like you’re breaking. And much of the last two years, I have felt that way.”

Despite struggles in recent years, including two public breakups and the death of her stepfather, Lauren Alaina continues to be optimistic. “I am a happy-go-lucky girl. But there’s more to me than that. [I am now] getting into a more healthy, emotional place.”