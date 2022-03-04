Lauren Alaina Is Giving Away Free Concert Tickets to Fans Who Can ‘Follow the Puns’

She is one of the hottest names in country music at the moment, and Lauren Alaina is doing even more to make her fans love her. The “Like My Mother Does” singer is giving away free tickets for fans. However, there is a catch.

You have to have a bit of a sense of humor. And, you have to know where to look. Alaina has hidden 10 tickets to her show at Steelstacks in Bethlehem, PA. If you want to see the youngest and newest member of the Grand Ole Opry then you have to know your puns!

This tour is going to be a lot of fun. She has a great sponsor that is behind her. And, it appears that she wants to have some fun and give tickets out to her fans. So, if you live near the Bethlehem area, then you should try and find these tickets before they are gone!

If you caught her show in New Jersey recently, she did the same thing before that one. We have to say, this is a trend we definitely want to see Lauren continue. And not to mention, it’s great to see her giving these small businesses some advertising and some traffic if folks come through to claim those tickets.

Also, let’s just talk about this venue. Steelstacks is in an old steel plant. The windows look out on the rusted manufacturing buildings and machines. And, it’s truly gorgeous. Fans were so excited in the replies they couldn’t believe there were free tickets floating around. “Ohhh my goodness,” one fan replied. “I’m 10 [minutes] away there!!”

So, how fast do you think Lauren Alaina’s free tickets go?

Lauren Alaina Gets Wardrobe from Maurices, Free Tickets for Fans

This Top of the World Tour is sponsored by Maurices, the clothing store. And, that means Lauren Alaina has free clothes and free tickets. Well, she gets the wardrobe… fans get the tickets.

The tour is going to be massive in a year that has already started with a bang. Recently, Alain was inducted as a member of the Opry.

After she heads out from Pennsylvania after tonight’s show, she has to get all the way to Las Vegas. By tomorrow night. However, this isn’t just a weekend and it isn’t just a show. Monday, the 7th, is the ACM Awards. So, all of country’s biggest stars will be there.