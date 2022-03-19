Lauren Alaina Reflects on Long Journey From a ‘Little Girl With a Dream’ to Country Star

Lauren Alaina is a huge name in country music right now, and the country star recently looked back on her long, inspiring musical journey. She posted a video to Instagram that briefly cataloged her career, from playing “anywhere my parents would let me,” to, most recently, the Grand Ole Opry.

The video began with a few old pictures of Lauren as a teenager, performing in what look to be restaurants, talent shows, etc. The caption reads, “15 years of singing anywhere my parents would let me…” The next slides show her journey on “American Idol” in 2011, where she was the runner-up of the 10th season. Her first studio album, “Wildflower,” came out in October of that year.

The caption on the next set of photos reads, “Then a TV show completely changed my life.” The country star continually wowed the judges throughout her “American Idol” season. She then participated in “Dancing With the Stars” and finished 4th.

“And dreams I never thought were possible started coming true,” she wrote on the next series of slides. The photos show her winning awards and joining the Grand Ole Opry. Trisha Yearwood invited Lauren Alaina to join the Opry and inducted her in February 2022. She has since said, while in conversation with Dolly Parton, that being inducted is one of her proudest moments.

“Little girl with a dream, that girl was me,” Lauren wrote in the caption of the video. She’s accomplished so much in a whirlwind career, and she can only get better from here.

Lauren Alaina Reflects on Becoming a Member of the Grand Ole Opry

In another Instagram post, Lauren Alaina reflected on her Opry induction and how important it was to her. “One month ago today, Trisha Yearwood forever changed my life by making me an official member of the Grand Ole Opry,” she wrote in the caption of a video from that night. “And then she brought out Guitarth Brooks. Best night of my life.”

Yearwood and Brooks surprised both Lauren and the audience by performing Lauren Alaina’s hit song “Getting Over Him” at her induction. She spoke to Taste of Country following the induction and discussed her emotions during the event. “I went to soundcheck and cried,” she admitted. “I came into [the dressing room] and hung up my picture and cried.”

She also said that becoming a member of the Opry was an important entry on her bucket list. [Becoming a member] was my last goal that I made with my manager,” she said. “So after tonight, I guess I gotta sit down and make some goals. I don’t know what to say. It is more than a dream come true. It is the dream come true.”