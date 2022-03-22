Lauren Alaina Returning To ‘American Idol’ As a Mentor for Country Genre

Lauren Alaina is returning to American Idol as a mentor for the Country Genre. She’s returning to the show as a guest mentor and wrote on Instagram that she’s incredibly excited to come on board for a bit. And the best news for fans of Alaina: she’ll be on tonight’s episode.

“I am FLIPPING OUT to return to @americanidol as a guest mentor for #HollywoodWeek! I’ll be mentoring the country genre! Tune in to Idol tonight to see who else joins us in Hollywood and I’ll see you next week on Monday, March 28 at 8/7c on ABC. #AmericanIdol,” the country singer wrote.

This won’t be Alaina’s first time on American Idol. She actually got her start as a contestant on the show, much like Kelly Clarkson did right when the show first started. But fans are excited to see her work with this year’s competition and come back to where it all started.

“So happy for you Lauren! It’s hard to believe you were a contestant that won the hearts of millions with your beautiful soul and performances, and now you’re mentoring others! Congrats!” one fan wrote.

“Stop I’m gonna cry… why you ask … because I’m emotional and youre returning back to where it all started,” another Lauren Alaina fan commented.

Alaina was the runner-up on season 10 of American Idol. She then released her debut studio album Wildflower, in 2011. Her second album, Road Less Traveled, came out in 2017.

Lauren Alaina Started a Career on ‘American Idol’ Now, She’s A Member of The Grand Ole Opry

After Road Less Traveled, Alaina stayed busy. Last September, she released her third album, Sitting Pretty on Top of The World. In December, Alaina was asked to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry. It’s been quite the journey since her days on American Idol, so needless to say, fans who’ve been following her journey are thrilled to see her come on board.

This season of American Idol has plenty of contestants to keep an eye on. For instance, Luke Bryan recently called one contestant “one of the best sounding” country artists he’s ever heard. The artist, Huntergirl, has been killing it. Bryan said she’s his favorite country voice in his five years of judging. So she and Alaina will definitely have a lot to talk about.

American Idol is airing on ABC right now, but don’t worry if you missed it. Episodes become available to stream on Hulu the next day.