Lauren Alaina Runs Into ‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes at the Grand Ole Opry

Country music star Lauren Alaina recently ran into one of our favorite Duttons at the Grand Ole Opry, and both she and Luke Grimes are looking great. Alaina posted a photo with Grimes on Instagram yesterday, April 23, where I’m assuming they were seeing a performance at the Grand Ole Opry and just happened to run into each other.

“Dutton get much better than running into Kayce at the @opry,” Alaina captioned her photo. She tagged Luke Grimes and “Yellowstone” in the photo as well. The performances on April 23 were Tenille Arts, Gary Mule Deer, Charles Esten, The Dillards, Steve Earle, Erin Kinsey, Bobby Osborne, and Jeannie Seely. Currently, Lauren Alaina is the most recent inductee to the Opry. She was inducted on February 14, 2022 by Trisha Yearwood.

As for Luke Grimes, he’s currently gearing up for season 5 of “Yellowstone.” Hopefully, we’re going to see a lot of Kayce in this coming season. After his vision quest, he has a lot of paths he could take; we’re on the edge of our seats with anticipation.

Lauren Alaina Snaps a Pic With Luke Grimes, Plus the Grand Ole Opry Plans Its 90s Shows

The Grand Ole Opry is planning to bring back 90s country, and we couldn’t be more thrilled. Starting on May 16, folks can see live performances of classic 90s country hits. There will also be exhibits and a ton more live music. For example, May 31 looks like a great show, with Carly Pearce, Gary Mule Deer, and the Isaacs taking the stage. Those of you in the Nashville area, or those who are planning a trip, make sure to put the Grand Ole Opry on your list.

The exhibits and performances kick off on May 16th and run until December 31st. Opry vice president Dan Rogers shared, “Country music fans of all ages seem to have their own ‘90s country stories, and just as the Opry did during that decade, we aim to help them celebrate those stories, create new ones and experience some of the songs that made many of us huge fans 30 years ago.”

Luke Grimes Shares What Drew Him to Kayce Dutton Role

On the “Yellowstone” side of things, Luke Grimes recently shared what attracted him to the role of Kayce Dutton; it had a lot to do with Taylor Sheridan’s storytelling. In conversation with Gold Derby, Grimes explained, “I remember seeing ‘Sicario’ and ‘Hell or High Water’ […] there’s something about…the world that [Taylor Sheridan] creates [that is] just so intense…and such a gut punch.”

He continued, “I was just intrigued by how he could create something that always…surprise[s] you, he always hooks you right in the beginning and then, you know, takes your breath away by the end.”