LeAnn Rimes Announces ‘The Story…So Far Tour’ Celebrating 25 Years of Her Musical Journey

In 1996, 13-year-old LeAnn Rimes released her breathtaking cover of Bill Mack’s country “Blue” and turned the already popular song into an award-winning mega-hit. A year later, Rimes crossed over into pop music and rose to even great fame.

In the 25 years since then, LeAnn Rimes has placed over 40 singles on international charts, selling more than 37 million records worldwide. To this day, she remains the youngest solo artist in history to win a Grammy. And this summer, LeAnn Rimes is going on tour to celebrate that incredible success.

the story… so far tour! coming to a city near you soon 🤍 https://t.co/xLvrDCbBmR



i’m having the biggest celebration to mark 25 years of music and you’re all invited. join me on #thestorysofartour where i’ll be performing everything from #blue to my upcoming release #godswork pic.twitter.com/oz5rJoLaQr — leann rimes cibrian (@leannrimes) March 22, 2022

Unlike a typical tour, Rimes intends to give attendees an intimate experience. The record-breaking crossover artist will take fans on a journey through her entire quarter-century career. Everything from her first hit, “Blue,” to her most recent, yet-to-be-released project, God’s Work, will be included.

LeAnn Rimes‘ 14-city The Story…So Far Tour kicks off on May 13, 2022 in The Fox Theater in Mashantucket, Connecticut, and runs until July 24, where Rimes will give the final performance of the tour in San Francisco, California. For those interested in attending, tickets go on sale Friday, March 25, at 10 AM local time via LeAnn Rimes’ official website.

The remaining tour dates are as follows:

Waterloo, NY – May 14 @ Del Lago Resort & Casino – The Vine

Fort Smith, AR – May 19 @ TempleLive

Fort Worth, TX – May 20 @ Will Rogers Auditorium

Oklahoma City, OK – May 21 @ Scissortail Park

Milwaukee, WI – May 25 @ Potawatomi Casino – Northern Lights

Milwaukee, WI – May 26 @ Potawatomi Casino – Northern Lights

Orange Park, FL – June 23 @ Thrasher-Horne Center for the Arts

St. Petersburg, FL – June 24 @ Mahaffey Theater

Cincinnati, OH – July 8 @ Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati Ballroom

Charles Town, WV – July 9 @ Hollywood Casino Event Center

Indianapolis, IN – July 15 @ Rock the Ruins at the Vogue Outdoors

New Buffalo, MI – July 16 @ Four Winds Casino Resort – Silver Creek Event Center

it’s a storyteller’s show, that will be more intimate than ever and i can’t wait to play new music for you!



my exclusive fan pre-sale starts tomorrow at 10am local. sign up to my newsletter for the code – https://t.co/dmGGoPFK4Y — leann rimes cibrian (@leannrimes) March 22, 2022

Those signed up for LeAnn Rimes’ newsletter have access to a pre-sale code, allowing them to purchase tickets a full two days before the general public. Exclusive fan presales begin Wednesday, March 25 at 10 AM local time. If you’re not already signed up for the newsletter, no worries! It’s still open for new members.