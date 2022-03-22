LeAnn Rimes Announces ‘The Story…So Far Tour’ Celebrating 25 Years of Her Musical Journey

In 1996, 13-year-old LeAnn Rimes released her breathtaking cover of Bill Mack’s country “Blue” and turned the already popular song into an award-winning mega-hit. A year later, Rimes crossed over into pop music and rose to even great fame.
In the 25 years since then, LeAnn Rimes has placed over 40 singles on international charts, selling more than 37 million records worldwide. To this day, she remains the youngest solo artist in history to win a Grammy. And this summer, LeAnn Rimes is going on tour to celebrate that incredible success.
the story… so far tour! coming to a city near you soon 🤍 https://t.co/xLvrDCbBmR— leann rimes cibrian (@leannrimes) March 22, 2022
i’m having the biggest celebration to mark 25 years of music and you’re all invited. join me on #thestorysofartour where i’ll be performing everything from #blue to my upcoming release #godswork pic.twitter.com/oz5rJoLaQr
Unlike a typical tour, Rimes intends to give attendees an intimate experience. The record-breaking crossover artist will take fans on a journey through her entire quarter-century career. Everything from her first hit, “Blue,” to her most recent, yet-to-be-released project, God’s Work, will be included.
LeAnn Rimes Spring and Summer Tour Dates
LeAnn Rimes‘ 14-city The Story…So Far Tour kicks off on May 13, 2022 in The Fox Theater in Mashantucket, Connecticut, and runs until July 24, where Rimes will give the final performance of the tour in San Francisco, California. For those interested in attending, tickets go on sale Friday, March 25, at 10 AM local time via LeAnn Rimes’ official website.
The remaining tour dates are as follows:
- Waterloo, NY – May 14 @ Del Lago Resort & Casino – The Vine
- Fort Smith, AR – May 19 @ TempleLive
- Fort Worth, TX – May 20 @ Will Rogers Auditorium
- Oklahoma City, OK – May 21 @ Scissortail Park
- Milwaukee, WI – May 25 @ Potawatomi Casino – Northern Lights
- Milwaukee, WI – May 26 @ Potawatomi Casino – Northern Lights
- Orange Park, FL – June 23 @ Thrasher-Horne Center for the Arts
- St. Petersburg, FL – June 24 @ Mahaffey Theater
- Cincinnati, OH – July 8 @ Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati Ballroom
- Charles Town, WV – July 9 @ Hollywood Casino Event Center
- Indianapolis, IN – July 15 @ Rock the Ruins at the Vogue Outdoors
- New Buffalo, MI – July 16 @ Four Winds Casino Resort – Silver Creek Event Center
it’s a storyteller’s show, that will be more intimate than ever and i can’t wait to play new music for you!— leann rimes cibrian (@leannrimes) March 22, 2022
my exclusive fan pre-sale starts tomorrow at 10am local. sign up to my newsletter for the code – https://t.co/dmGGoPFK4Y
Those signed up for LeAnn Rimes’ newsletter have access to a pre-sale code, allowing them to purchase tickets a full two days before the general public. Exclusive fan presales begin Wednesday, March 25 at 10 AM local time. If you’re not already signed up for the newsletter, no worries! It’s still open for new members.