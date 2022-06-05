LeAnn Rimes’ ‘God’s Work’: Everything We Know About the New Genre-Bending Album

LeAnn Rimes is putting out a new album in September, but she’s not doing it alone. The genre-bending album will feature big names from country music and beyond, like Mickey Guyton, Ziggy Marley, and Aloe Blacc, among others. Without further ado, here’s what we know about LeAnn Rimes’ new album so far.

LeAnn Rimes’ New Album, ‘god’s work’

Titled god’s work, the new album will release on September 16. It features 12 tracks, four of which feature cross-genre collaborations. This is Rimes’ first album since 2016’s Remnants, and her first album of straight music since 2020’s Chant: the Human and the Holy. On Chant, Rimes introduced fans to her personal mantras and journeys through mental health and healing. It was only available through digital download but seemed to be a deeply personal project for Rimes, who performed on CMT Crossroads in April.

This project is special to Rimes, as well. She has said that god’s work has taken three years to complete and that she assembled an exceptionally talented group of women to produce, mix, and collaborate on the album. Additionally, she started an intimate tour on May 13 celebrating her 25 years of music, where she’ll perform her upcoming songs.

“For me, god’s work was all about a journey of reclamation, where humanity meets spirit,” Rimes said in an April statement. “The idea was to really dig into the duality of life, and I needed to be at the place I am in my life now in order to release this record whole-heartedly. It’s so empowering that I am finally there.”

Genre-Bending Collaborations On the Album

In total, LeAnn Rimes is working with Mickey Guyton, Ziggy Marley, Sheila E., Aloe Blacc, Ledisi, Ben Harper, Tata Vega, and Robert Randolph. Let’s take a look at a few of them, and how their genres could influence Rimes on god’s work.

Mickey Guyton is a country music star who incorporates R&B alongside modern-day country into her sound. She takes the country genre and makes it her own, drawing heavily on her experience of being a Black woman in country music. Her song “Black Like Me” became an important musical center for the Black Lives Matter movement, and she’s quickly becoming a household name in country.

Ziggy Marley is, of course, the son of Bob and Rita Marley. He was the leader of the family band Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers until 2002, and has since launched a solo career under his own record label, self-releasing his music just like his father. He has won eight Grammy awards, and keeps his father’s reggae legacy alive through his own music, while still being wholly individual.

Sheila E. is a percussionist and vocalist, often referred to as “The Queen of Percussion.” She has a long legacy of musicians in her family, from her father, to her grandfather, to various famous uncles. She often draws on her Latin roots for her percussion sound, but also dabbles heavily in pop, R&B, and funk.

Aloe Blacc is a rapper and songwriter who works across genres like R&B, reggae, soul, and hip hop. He’s known for writing and providing the vocals for Avicii’s hit song “Wake Me Up,” and also the solo hits “I Need a Dollar” and “The Man.” He has a rich, soulful voice, which should blend well with Rimes on their duet.

‘god’s work’ Track List

1. “spaceship”

2. “the only” (Ft. Ziggy Marley, Ledisi, and Ben Harper)

3. “awakening”

4. “how much a heart can hold”

5. “throw my arms around the world”

6. “the wild” (Ft. Sheila E. and Mickey Guyton)

7. “innocent”

8. “god’s work” (Ft. Robert Randolph, Mickey Guyton, and Tata Vega)

9. “something better’s coming”

10. “imagined with love”

11. “there will be a better day”

12. “i do” (Duet by Aloe Blacc and LeAnn Rimes)