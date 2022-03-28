Lee Brice Announces 2022 Summer Tour With Michael Ray and Jackson Dean

Country music star Lee Brice announced on Monday (March 28th) his 2022 Label Me Proud summer tour, which will feature Michael Ray and Jackson Dean.

In a post on Instagram, Lee Brice declared, “Y’all, I’m pumped to announce the Label Me Proud tour kicks off in June! Excited to have my buddies Michael Ray, Jackson Dean, Tim Montana, and Tyler Farr join me out on the road.”

Lee Brice also stated that tickets for the 2022 tour will go on sale this Friday (April 1st) at 10 a.m. Members of Brice’s fan club will have access to a special pre-sale that begins on Tuesday (March 29th). The Tour’s stops will include Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, Connecticut; St. Lous Music Park in St. Louis, Missouri; and The Anthem in Washington D.C. The tour will conclude at the end of September.

The Boot further reports that Lee Brice issued a statement about the upcoming 2022 summer tour. Man, it feels good to announce this tour! It’s been a while since we’ve all been back out on the road. And to have my good buddies, Michael Ray and Jackson Dean, join me is a blessing. Can’t wait to be back in all these places with fans that are bar none the best ones out there!”

Brice Lee Opens Up About the Bullying He Endure When He was Younger

In a 2020 interview with Taste of Country, Brice Lee recalled being bullied while growing up. “I went through a time where I was bullied really hard through middle school. A lot of it was mental. I’d get ganged up on because I was sobbing. They knew they had to come like 50 of ‘em. But it was scary.”

Lee Brice stated the bullying encounters inspired his singles Sons and Daughters as well as Lies. “So then, with Sons and Daughters, it was like I could see that happening via social media.”

While speaking about his oldest son, Takoda, and the effects of social media bullying, Lee Brice shared, “He’s just so sweet. He doesn’t understand why people would be mean or rude. He doesn’t comprehend it. It’s not his nature.”

Lee Brice goes on to reveal details about him even being bullied when he was older. “I remember I was opening up for Luke Bryan on the stadium tour. And somebody said something that was completely wrong. And really put a bad message out there about me and about my show. So I tweeted outright at that moment. I said, ‘Look dude, why don’t you come say that to my face. Come see me backstage and we can handle this.”

The critic notably responded to Lee Brice. “So he said, ‘Oh yeah, I’d love to come have a beer backstage.’ I’m like, ‘Nah, brother I’m not along about come here to have a beer.’”