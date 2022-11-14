Legendary Nashville Venue EXIT/IN Will Close This Month

The Exit/In has been a landmark in Nashville for more than fifty years. The list of musicians who have graced the mid-sized venue’s stage includes local favorites and national household names. Johnny Cash, Jimmy Buffett, Steve Martin, Emmylou Harris, and countless other country and rock artists have called the venue’s stage home for a night. However, it seems that all good things come to an end.

The venue’s current owners – Chris and Telisha Cobb – posted a statement earlier today saying that the iconic venue will close after Thanksgiving. The venue will open again. However, no one knows if it will be the same Exit/In that we’ve come to know and love or if it will be something a little more corporate. The real estate development firm Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners purchased the property that houses the venue and the Hurry Back bar last year. The Cobbs’ lease ends this year and AJ Capital Partners will take over the property in the new year.

A Heartfelt Goodbye from the Exit/In Family

Thank you most humbly and sincerely for all your support, for all the shows, and all the memories.



“It appears that 51 years of local, independent ownership and operation have come to an end,” the statement posted earlier today read. “There have been too many incredible moments to count over the 18 years we’ve stewarded Exit/In. It’s an incredibly special place that we are so fortunate to have been a part of.”

The statement notes that while the future of the Exit/In is uncertain there is a “historic overlay” on the building that houses the venue. That historical zoning should help preserve the building itself. However, that doesn’t mean that the venue will retain the same name, atmosphere, or independent spirit. If it becomes affiliated with entertainment firms like Live Nation, the venue may start hosting fewer local independent acts. This is currently happening to several of Music City’s smaller venues.

“We love this city wholeheartedly but are not ok with many of the current trends here,” the statement read. “We know Nashville needs Exit/In and independent venues like it to continue supporting our community of artists, musicians, and the entire ecosystem they center.”

The Cobbs and the rest of the folks at the Exit/In are going out with a bang. They’ve booked several concerts for the venue’s final weeks. “We’re humbled to host this last run of concerts with friends from many eras gracing our stage again,” they said in the statement.

Final Shows at the Iconic Independent Venue

The Exit/In is booked solid until the doors close for Thanksgiving and tickets are selling fast. Head to the venue’s website for ticket availability and more.