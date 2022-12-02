Lindsey Buckingham Speaks Out About Fleetwood Mac Bandmate Christine McVie’s Death

Longtime guitarist for Fleetwood Mac, Lindsey Buckingham, has opened up about the passing of his former bandmate and friend, Christine McVie. Together, they shared the stage for 40 years. She passed away at 79 on Nov. 30.

“Christine McVie’s sudden passing is profoundly heartbreaking,” he started. “Not only were she and I part of the magical family of Fleetwood Mac, to me Christine was a musical comrade, a friend, a soul mate, a sister,” he wrote on Instagram Thursday, one day after the news of her death broke.

He continued: “For over four decades, we helped each other create a beautiful body of work and a lasting legacy that continues to resonate today,” He added that he feels “very lucky to have known her.”

The musician also noted that the former vocalist and keyboardist’s “spirit will live on” through the band’s music.

Sadly, McVie, known for being a songbird for the group, died on Wednesday. Subsequent reports indicate she passed away from what is being referred to as “a short illness.”

On Wednesday, Fleetwood Mac released a joint statement on the passing of their former bandmate.

“There are no words to describe the sadness at the passing of Christine McVie,” the band wrote on Twitter. “She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.”

Members of Fleetwood Mac release heartfelt tributes to their beloved friend and bandmate, Christine McVie

She became a part of the iconic band in 1970. However, she left in 1998 but returned to the group in 2014.

In addition, Stevie Nicks, who was friends with McVie for nearly five decades, also released a statement to pay tribute to their lasting friendship.

“A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975 had passed away. I didn’t even know she was ill until late Saturday night,” she penned on social media.

She continued: “I wanted to be in London. I wanted to get to London. But we were told to wait,” she admitted about wanting to get across the pond to her English friend.

“Since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I’m singing it to her now. I always knew I would need these words one day.”

She also included a screenshot of a notebook page of handwritten lyrics to Haim’s “Hallelujah,” which honors the death and legacy of a dear friend. “See you on the other side, my love,” she continued. “Don’t forget me.”

Mick Fleetwood, the band’s drummer, also wrote online that “memories abound” when thinking of her.

He added: “This is a day where my dear sweet friend Christine McVie has taken to flight and left us earthbound folks to listen with bated breath to the sounds of that ‘songbird,’ reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us,” he said. “Part of my heart has flown away today.”