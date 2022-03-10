LISTEN: Chris Janson Releases New Song ‘Keys to the Country’

Ahead of the summer concert season, some of our favorite country stars have begun releasing new songs and albums, and one of those is “Done” singer, Chris Janson. Janson released his latest song, “Keys to the Country,” on Thursday, and Outsiders are sure to love this one.

Kicking off his brand new song with an upbeat lilt, Chris Janson lets us know right off the bat that he can’t tell us where to find fine wine or how to pass the velvet ropes.

However, he does know “where to buy ice-cold beer” and “where to tear up a Friday night,” and that’s all this crew needs to know. In fact, that’s likely the majority of our plans for the weekend.

That said, his rapid-fire lyrics name off some of country music’s most valued hobbies, activities, and values. Several that populate the lines of the tune include fishing, stargazing, riding, and roping. Although, you’ll have to take a listen to hear all of Chris Janson’s weekend plans.

After promising listeners that he’s “got the keys to the country” a handful of times, the new song transitions into a fun, steely guitar-led interlude before hopping back into the chorus of “Keys to the Country.”

Chris Janson’s brand new song is just the latest excitement for the country music star. Later this summer, perhaps we’ll see Janson performing “Keys to the Country” as he headlines the Sangamon County Fair in Illinois.

Chris Janson Has a Busy Summer Ahead

Any new music from Chris Janson is good news, however, it’s even better when songs like “Keys to the Country” come out in the months before summer concert and festival season.

As Janson’s brand new song heads to country radio, the artist has a full line-up of appearances scheduled throughout the summer and we have them all listed for you below.

In addition to his 2022 Halfway to Crazy Tour, Janson will make appearances at five popular music events, most of which take place in June.

Order of Events:

Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam, Panama City, Florida, June 2nd-5th

Carolina Country Music Fest, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, June 9th-12th

Sangamon County Fair, New Berlin Illinois, June 16th

Barefoot Country Music Fest, Wildwood, New Jersey, June 16th-19th

Country Jam USA, Junction, Colorado, July 21st-23rd

Alongside Chris Janson, handfuls of our favorite country music artists will make appearances at these events, including Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Cole Swindell, and even Eric Church, of whom the “Keys to the Country” singer is a massive fan.

In fact, after collaborating with Eric Church, Chris Janson was just “busting at the seams” to share his experience. While speaking with Taste of Country, Janson shared, “We’re backstage standing there [at the 2021 CMA Awards], and me and Eric started striking up a conversation. He was like, ‘Man we need to get together sometime.'”

And while that’s all well and good, Janson had doubts their collaboration would ever happen.

That said, the collaboration did wind up taking place and the country stars wrote “Flag on the Wall” together, a song set to debut on the younger artist’s upcoming album, All In, which premieres on April 29th.