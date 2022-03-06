LISTEN: Dolly Parton’s New Song ‘Woman Up (And Take It Like a Man)’ Reminds Us of One of Her Classics

The absolute legend Dolly Parton just released a new album on Friday titled “Run, Rose, Run,” and one new song shares a similar sentiment with one of her classics.

First of all, “Woman Up (And Take It Like a Man)” is a great feminine anthem that uplifts hardworking women. It reminds us that we can do anything we set our minds to. But, I have a little problem with it that I want to get out of the way; while the idea is certainly there, some of the lyrics don’t present any new feminist sentiments. They are, while not exactly demeaning, not completely “strong, independent woman who don’t need no man” either. “Soft like a woman / strong like a man” is the only lyric I really have trouble with in the whole song. It erases the fact that women don’t actually have to “be like a man”; we’re strong all on our own.

But, “Woman Up” has the right idea, overall. It’s about being a woman in a man’s world, and the stuff we have to deal with that we may not like. “Buckle up / be tough enough / to give ’em hell / and take command” is a great line from the chorus that illustrates just what women can do. Dolly Parton knows how to speak to her audience, and this song definitely resonates. Especially with women who may feel small, vulnerable, or self-conscious.

It can certainly transfer over into the workplace, as that’s where a lot of women feel undermined. Women have long been delegated to secretarial positions: taking notes, answering phones, scheduling meetings. And there’s nothing wrong with doing that as a choice. But, for a long time, that was what women were groomed for. Now they’re CEOs, or construction workers, and there are so many more women in STEM. In other words, typically male dominated fields.

How Dolly Parton’s New Song Relates to One Classic Anthem

Arguably the most famous song about going to work that was ever written, “9 to 5” illustrates the frustrations of living in a capitalist society where we’re forced to wake up early every day and go to work. It also paints a picture of someone frustrated with their job. Someone who’s going nowhere, and has big dreams and plans for themself.

“Woman Up” is similar to “9 to 5” in this respect, and especially with the workplace connotation mentioned earlier. “They let you dream just to watch it shatter / you’re just a step on the boss man’s ladder / but you got dreams they’ll never take away” is the ultimate motivator. It says, “yeah, I have dreams and plans and no one can take them from me even though they’re going to try.” It’s my favorite line of “9 to 5,” and you better believe I belt it at karaoke.

Dolly Parton‘s new song “Woman Up” is about determination. Its about being strong and tough while still retaining the qualities of being a woman, and working hard no matter the obstacles. Because there are going to be obstacles. In comparison, “9 to 5” is abut keeping your dreams alive even when people want to see you fail, and, again, about overcoming obstacles. The two songs are sisters; they remind us that we’re strong, worthy, and important, even when we don’t feel like it.