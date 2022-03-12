LISTEN: Ernest’s New Record Features Acoustic Version of Morgan Wallen ‘Flower Shops’ Duet

Country music has seen a host of brand new artists breaking into the industry amid the ongoing pandemic, who have added a new style, sound, and appearance to the genre’s classic appeal. One of those brand new stars is “Flower Shops” singer, Ernest, a friend and colleague of Morgan Wallen. Now, after making his Grand Ole Opry debut alongside the “Sand In My Boots” singer earlier this year, Ernest officially released his record Flower Shops: The Album on Friday, March 11th. What makes the album’s release even more exciting, however, is that it includes an all-acoustic version of “Flower Shops” that puts Ernest’s and Wallen’s distinct vocals at the forefront of the song. Check it out.

With just a single six-string to accompany the lyrics, Ernest’s tenor vocals take us right into the heart of “Flower Shops,” the melancholy feel of the song intensified without the addition of its usual instrumentals.

The Inspiration for ‘Flower Shops’

Ernest’s brand new track has already garnered much attention within the country music industry. Part of that might be due to its inspiration from George Jones’ 1970 hit, “A Good Year for the Roses.”

In speaking with Billboard about his and Morgan Wallen’s duet, Ernest shared, “I had a George Jones playlist going, and I had just been on a sad song kick for a while. Just listening to the lyrics of that song again, I thought, ‘We should write a song with a crazy title like that.'”

Taste of Country revealed that while Morgan Wallen features in the duet with Ernest, the lyrics to the sad song actually stemmed from the partnership of latter and songwriter Ben Burgess.

He shared, “We came up with the idea of a guy who has run out of apologies and all he can do is buy every flower in sight.” By the time the pair teamed up with fellow songwriter Mark Holman, “The song was kind of written…We added a melody and it just wrote itself.”

While “Flower Shops” has arguably become Ernest’s biggest release to date, the album is actually his sophomore project. The artist made his debut in country music with his 2019 record, Locals Only.

Ernest and Morgan Wallen to Join Eric Church for ‘One Hell of a Night’

While Ernest may have just begun making waves with “Flower Shops,” it appears his career is only on the way up as he and Morgan Wallen will join country megastar Eric Church for One Hell of a Night this summer.

Earlier this month, the “Heart On Fire” singer shared news of his Minneapolis appearance which is set to take place June 11th at the city’s U.S. Bank Stadium.

Church shared the exciting news to Instagram, and tickets for the rockstar performance went on sale Friday. Be sure to get yours before they sell out, Outsiders!