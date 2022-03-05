LISTEN: Jason Aldean Drops New Song from Highly-Anticipated Double Album

While winter weather might prove otherwise, spring is on its way. With just a few weeks until Daylight Savings Time, Outsiders are again looking forward to concert season. However, ahead of the concert season, some of our favorite country artists are debuting new music. And now, Jason Aldean just got a kickstart with his new song, “My Weakness.” Take a listen.

At a Glance:

“My Weakness” debuts as the latest brand new song from Aldean’s long-awaited double album, Georgia.

Georgia boasts 30 songs reminscent of the artist’s life in his hometown of Macon.

Jason Aldean’s new song comes on the heels of Georgia releases “Rock and Roll Cowboy” and “Trouble with a Heartbreak.”

New Music is Jason Aldean’s Weakness

Some country stars make fans impatiently await the debut of brand new music for weeks or months, or even years at a time. This became clearer amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, country star Jason Aldean has been kind to us.

Aldean’s double album, Georgia, sees release in two parts. The first part is entitled Macon and saw release toward the end of 2021 in November.

Now, just weeks remain until fans have access to the second part of the 30-track album, Georgia. According to iHeartCountry, each part of the double album features 10 brand new songs. These are followed with five live performances of the country’s star’s biggest hits, all embedded among the new tracks.

Jason Aldean premiered “My Weakness” on Friday, March 4th, making it the latest single in a stream of regularly released previews from his massive double album. Boasting an impressive 30 songs, Aldean previously released brand new hits, “Rock and Roll Cowboy” and “Trouble with a Heartbreak.”

Breaking Down Jason Aldean’s New Song

As per iHeartCountry, “My Weakness” details more than just the typical romantic relationship, diving into what makes the woman at the center of the lyrics so enchanting.

Filling the song with wildly beautiful imagery, Jason Aldean gets right into the heart of “My Weakness” with, “I’d be flyin’ down a dead-end road/a highway without a home/if she wasn’t my weakness.”

The country star later follows the descriptive line with “Every piece of me can’t live without her,” giving us insight as to the true power the woman within the lyrics possesses.

Like Aldean’s other songs, “My Weakness” is sure to gain a mass following, with his previous new releases seeing an immensely positive response.

Following the debut of “Rock and Roll Cowboy,” one fan wrote on Instagram, “I’m 100% convinced that you will NEVER release a bad song.” And while all Outsiders have their off days, it appears Jason Aldean has been on quite a roll with his brand new double album.

For country fans awaiting the release of the second half of Jason Aldean’s new album, head to the artist’s “link in bio” on Instagram to preorder Georgia, premiering April 22nd.