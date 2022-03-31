Little Big Town Will Star in ‘CMT: Campfire Sessions’ Special

What sounds more fun than sitting around a campfire, drinking adult beverages and swapping stories with your friends? Country group Little Big Town will be doing a special based on that very concept.

CMT announced Wednesday that Little Big Town will be doing its Campfire Sessions music special. The group will bring their guitars and sing their hits, all while relaxing around a fire.

Margaret Comeaux, CMT’s executive producer and senior VP of Production, described the special as “beloved by artists and fans alike.”

“Our favorite foursome Little Big Town shines bright in the intimate, fireside setting,” she said. Comeaux added that the group will help CMT “celebrate an upcoming slate of new must-see summertime jam sessions that mixes new music and greatest hits.”

“Whether around the campfire or in front of a small crowd of devoted fans … these series strip the music back to its very core: storytelling.”

“CMT Campfire Sessions: Little Big Town” premieres April 12 8 p.m. (ET).

Here’s hoping Little Big Town will bring the trumpets along with their guitars out to the campfire to play this song. Wine, Beer, Whiskey — they’re all good to toss back as you laugh with friends around a fire. Here’s your hump day treat.

Little Big Town Plans Another Special- This Time It’s a Tour with Miranda Lambert

Little Big Town will combine with Miranda Lambert in late spring for a Bandwagon Tour revival. Lambert and the country group did something similar in 2018. And they’ve collaborated before. Little Big Town sang with Lambert on “Smokin’ and Drinkin’ ” from her “Platinum” album.

The tour starts May 6 in Houston and will run through June. There are 15 dates, all in outdoor venues. The tour finishes June 11 in Camden, N.J. Some of the tour proceeds will go towards animal shelters across the country.

Meanwhile, CMT also is reviving and retooling another fan favorite. That’s CMT Storytellers. It used to run on VH1. Country music duo Brooks & Dunn will headline the special. It premieres April 13 at 8 p.m. ET.

Comeaux described the series as “one of the most iconic music series of our generation.” The original ran for 97 episodes on VH1, a sister network of CMT.

“A legendary series requires an equally epic kickoff,” she said. “And we’re proud to have Brooks & Dunn, two of our genre’s greatest storytellers, helping mark its momentous return.”

There were more specific details on the Brooks & Dunn series. The duo will perform “Neon Moon,” “Boot Scootin’ Boogie,” and “Only in America.” They’ll be backed by a full band. And they’ll share behind-the-scenes details about the songs.

The two specials are part of CMT awards week original programming. It starts with the CMT Music Awards live from Nashville on April 11.