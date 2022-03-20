Looking Back on Garth Brooks’ Short-Lived Big League Baseball Career

Who remembers the time when country music superstar Garth Brooks decided to hang up his iconic cowboy hat and guitar to replace them with a baseball cap and bat when he made a shift from professional singer and songwriter to pro-baseballer? It was a short-lived career shift, no doubt. But one few fans will ever completely forget.

During Garth Brooks’s time with the major league ball-players, the country music icon stepped in to play for three major league teams. That’s right. Garth Brooks the country-music superstar and singer of Friends In Low Places tried his hand on the baseball diamond. Even taking part in three separate spring-training camps with some bigtime major league teams.

Garth Brooks’ Baseball Career Took Him to Three Different Major League Baseball Teams

During a five-year time period, spanning from the late 1990s into the early 2000s, Garth Brooks became a familiar face among some major league baseball spring training camps. Brooks first tried out for the San Diego Padres in both 1998 and in 1999. The longtime country-music singer and songwriter later went on to attend spring training with the New York Mets in 2000.

After taking a brief hiatus from America’s favorite sport between the years 2000 and 2004, Garth Brooks returned to the sport attending spring training sessions with the Kansas City Royals in 2004.

Country Music Superstar Signs A Minor League Contract With the San Diego Padres

Sure, most of Garth Brooks’ time on the professional baseball circuit was spent in spring training. However, the Rodeo singer did go head to head against the professionals on the field during one season. Finishing with just one hit while playing for the Padres.

Overall, Garth Brooks’s baseball career ended with the country music superstar going 1-for-22 while playing for the Padres. The singer then went 0-for-17 with the New York Mets. His time with the Mets also includes four walks.

Garth Brooks Returns To the Sport Joining the Pirates To Raise Millions For Charity

It would be a few years before Garth Brooks would return to baseball. However, when he did it was all for a good cause. Recently, the country music superstar joined the Pittsburgh Pirates for spring training for one week. This return to baseball marked the 20th anniversary of the Garth Brooks Teammates for Kids Foundation.

“Inside spring training with the @pittsburghpirates#LetsGoBucs!” Garth Brooks says in a recent Instagram post.

“Let’s celebrate 20 years of @teammatesforkids,” the baseball fan adds in the post.

The foundation has raised well over $100 million for children’s charities. Garth Brooks was also a Pirates fan growing up in Oklahoma. This was also a memorable moment for Brooks who has long been a Pittsburgh Pirates fan.